Shop Courtney and Derricks’ favorites for March





HOUSTON It’s HL Obsessions Day! Our monthly series continues where our favorite daytime hosts tell us their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop locally. Today, they offer a game-changing line of men’s clothing, gorgeous accessories including bags and jewelry, and the perfect line of glasses to keep your drink hot or cold all day long. If you love these products as much as they do, we have some promo codes for you as well. By the way, Courtney and Derrick don’t get paid or remunerated by these companies, they’re just products they love to share. The first is Derrick with his unmissable canteen. Corkcicle creates stylish products while reducing the personal impact on the planet. They have a variety of canteens, tumblers, stemless wine mugs, tumbler cups and straws that help eliminate the need for single-use products. Every Corkcicle purchase helps bring clean water to those in need by funding clean water projects around the world in places like Ethiopia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Cambodia. Best of all, their canteens are tapered at the bottom so they actually fit into your car’s cup holder. A d PROMOTIONAL CODE HL

Use code NBC15 to receive 15% off your order

Code expires March 31, 2021 Courtney is next with the perfect accessories to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Confettees is an organized boutique based in Sugar Land. It offers exclusive handmade bags, tailor-made clothing, bright and cheerful accessories and selected gifts. Their bags are handcrafted in Mexico by talented artisans and their tees and tanks are all custom designed in-house by Meredith. PROMOTIONAL CODE HL

Use the code HOUSTONLIFE to receive 15% off your order

Code expires March 31, 2021 Derrick shares his second obsession, a must-have men’s clothing line just in time for spring break. Mizzen + Main is a high performance men’s clothing line. In Houston and other humid climates, wearing a dress shirt can be disastrous because we sweat so quickly. Mizzen + Main solves this problem by providing comfort and flexibility. The fit is excellent and is fitted with a thin sleeve, close to the chest, neither too long nor too short. It wicks away moisture, is machine washable, four-way stretch and wrinkle resistant. They keep their shape, color and look brand new straight out of the dryer. A d PROMOTIONAL CODE HL Visit their store in the heights, mention Houston Life and get $ 25 off any purchase over $ 125

The sale is good until December 31, 2021 Courtneys’ latest obsessions include a customizable jewelry line you can practice in! Casual meets couture at Casual Carats. This line of jewelry is made by a local mom. She grew up in her family jewelry business in Houston. After seeing so many damaged rings while wearing them at the gym, carrying luggage on vacation, working around the house, etc., she realized that there was a void in the jewelry industry for the casual, comfortable and fashionable rings. The rings are made of silicone and set with natural diamonds and 14k gold gemstones. There are 23 different silicone colors to choose from and the diamonds are available in 3 sizes and 3 different colors. PROMOTIONAL CODE HL Casualcarats.com Use the code HOUSTONLIFE for 15% off your order

Stackable gold bands are excluded from the discount

Code expires March 23, 2021 Stay tuned to April’s obsessions!

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos