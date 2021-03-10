Why Fashions order management should be inspired by fast food – Sourcing Journal

Speed ​​and quality control are equally crucial to competing in today’s retail environment, as poorly timed product deliveries or production errors can create missed opportunities and incur costs. .

Related Articles

One of the factors hindering error-free execution in fashion is the over-reliance of importers on emails, phone calls, and spreadsheets to oversee a complex process that takes four months and involves up to 30 people. With all of these moving parts, trying to manage them manually can lead to communication errors and oversights.

In a conversation with Sourcing Journal President Edward Hertzman, Mercado Labs Founder and CEO Rob Garrison, and Mercado Board Member John Urban discussed how Mercado helps importers overcome this collaboration challenge. The import management system creates a centralized, cloud-based hub so all parties stay on the same page throughout the process. This opens up improved decision-making capabilities and enables parties to better respond to demand. “It’s a whole new world,” Urban said. “It really is supply chain 2.0 today.”

While digitization is important, according to Garrison, solving today’s clothing challenges won’t come down to simple technology. “If I have a bad process, and I layer the technology on top of it, I just make the bad things happen faster,” he said.

To build a more foolproof supply chain, Garrison encourages the fashion industry to take a page from McDonald’s book, as the fast food giant’s operations have a process backbone fleshed out by technology. Orders are entered into digital registers to prevent errors, and this information is then transmitted to the cooks digitally, thus avoiding production errors. Compared to the well-oiled McDonald’s machine, if the fashion supply chain was a fast food restaurant, Garrison says workers would take orders by hand and text about updates. The food would also be sealed in bags until diners leave the premises, which represents the lack of visibility that fashion companies often have when goods travel abroad.

If there are any errors in a restaurant order, the problem can be resolved quickly. But for fashion, it could take months to fix a problem, in which case the product would arrive late to stores. The financial stakes are also much higher, as importers could have made a five-figure investment or more, compared to $ 5 for a burger.

From a quality perspective, McDonald’s also excels in standardizing its products. For the most part, a burger in an international destination will taste the same as it does in the world. Achieving this level of quality control could help fashion avoid costly returns.

Mercado gives importers a constant boost on their orders, so there is less uncertainty about what they will receive when shipments arrive. This connectivity also allows companies to speed up their deadlines.

Production is only part of the first 120 days of a purchase order. Typically, a supplier has to wait until they have an order in hand to purchase raw materials, which delays production. Mercado allows companies to give forecasts to their suppliers so that they can pre-stock the raw material to speed up the process once the order is placed. “A lot of people just cook in 90 or 120 days without really thinking about it, could we do it in 60, 40, 30, and technology allows you to make those good decisions to speed things up,” Garrison explained.

In an example of speed, a few of Mercado’s customers are making direct sales to consumers from Asia by asking suppliers to build up inventory. Once consumers place their orders, they are shipped straight from the factory and can reach them in about five days. “I see the whole process changing, and it has to be; it can’t continue to operate like it did in 1960, ”Garrison said.

Click the image above to watch the video and see how Mercado Labs helps customers improve quality and speed.