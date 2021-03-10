Durable outdoor gear brands that walk

In today’s climate, outerwear brands know consumers want more. It’s not enough to make a functional product or fashionable fabric, customers care about their purchases and the impact. Yes, fast fashion is still here, but even bigger fashion brands are launching campaigns to show them about climate change and the larger scale consequences of producing durable goods on a global scale.

The outdoor equipment market is an area where impact is particularly important. The math is simple: Manufacturers must protect the areas where customers play, so they can continue to sell the products they use. From plastic-free commitments, recycling programs, used clothing, and regenerative organic certification, here are some of our favorite brands of sustainable outdoor gear that take climate action seriously.

Arrangements for Patagonia and Patagonia

You can’t make a story about successful brands without mentioning Patagonia and Patagonia Provisions. Their mission is to save our home planet by taking bold action, learning how to be an anarchist business. This direction means moving towards 100% renewable and recycled raw materials (Patagonia has just announced a new material, NetPlus, made from 100% traceable recycled fishing nets), pioneering the movement of certified regenerative agriculture. organic, continuing to focus on quality and repairability, funding environmental nonprofits, in addition to starting the largest repair facility in the United States (and encouraging industry to sell second-hand equipment as it does through its used clothing program, Worn Wear). But it should also not be forgotten that the brand ensures that its products are manufactured under safe and fair working conditions.

Cotopaxi



For starters, Cotopaxi was founded to do good. This Salt Lake City-based B Corp focused on solving poverty. Cotopaxi has various grants that support this cause, from refugee integration and training services to campaigns to eradicate malaria. Cotopaxi sees that one of the main causes of economic inequalities is climate change. To double its mission, the brand is committed to manufacturing 100% of its product range from responsible, recycled or reused materials by 2022, an achievable target, given that it is currently 90%.

Raleigh Denim Workshop



Another brand born out of sustainability and a dream of simplifying the supply chain is Raleigh Denim (which we see as a Outside brand because of its manufacturing philosophy and the way its jeans work to explore the outdoors). The small but powerful brand has achieved cult status thanks to its sustainable, farm-to-table product, or rather, cotton to the jean-style process. Founded in 2008, the brand launched North Carolina’s first organic cotton crop just 47 miles from its Raleigh plant, where it has consistently paid ethical wages and repaired customer parts. Its ideology of quality over quantity naturally lends itself to sustainable practices.

Picture

The French brand Picture was founded on the ethics of sustainable development by three childhood friends who were passionate about mountain and ocean sports. One of the 2008 co-founders was a Green Architect, which allowed the brand to establish a baseline, from the start, that every product would be made with at least 50% recycled, organic, or bio-based materials. Garment makers are known to bring cutting edge eco-friendly technologies to market like their newest (and super cool) BIO polyester made from sugarcane waste.

WNDR skis

As the first ski brand to be B Corp certified, Utahs WNDR Skis has not only proven that old petroleum-based products aren’t needed to make skis, but it can do so in a 100% renewable energy production. With the introduction of AlgalTech, a microalgae-based biotechnology developed in-house, WNDR is acting as a pioneering force in the durable goods market, a market that we hope will not be so lonely in the markets. years to come.

Orvis



The fishing and outdoor brand Orvis understands that its customers need unspoiled spaces to use Orvis products, which is why they donate 5% of their pre-tax profits each year to nature conservation, Canada. supporting communities and advancing canine health and wellness through its pairing. grant program. This conservation program has raised (and donated) over $ 20 million over the past 25 years. Most recently, Orvis has partnered with Trout Unlimited, Save Bristol Bay, and the Everglades Foundation to help promote long-term protection for two of America’s most pristine and most important wilderness areas.

Icebreaker



It has been said that wool is a natural technological fabric and considered a renewable resource. Icebreaker understands this, and over its 25 year history, it has gone from incorporating technological fabrics like poly blends to enhance its clothing, to dismantling processes and reintegrating natural technological fabrics like TENCEL. , making its products 100% natural without sacrificing performance. Icebreaker is committed to 100% plastic-free by 2023.

Mammut



The Swiss brand of mountain equipment and clothing Mammut has in the past been known for innovation with its avalanche transceivers and climbing equipment. However, now Mammut is building a new reputation for caring. He started with his pledge to be PFC-free by 2023 and has now implemented the WE TAKE CARE program which stands for Clean production, animal welfare, reduced footprint and ethical production.

Arcteryx



Arcteryx may not have gotten a foothold in sustainability in the past, but he’s working to change that. The no-compromise Canadian outerwear brand is tackling waste head-on with its Used Equipment program that reimburses 20% of the original price on a gift card. This year, Arcteryx introduced the GORE-TEX jackets made from scrap materials, the Beta SV Rebird and the Rush Rebird. But on a larger scale, Arcteryx has pledged $ 1 million for outdoor accessibility and nature conservation with the introduction of its External peace initiative. Outer peace supports partners who work to protect nature and remove barriers by tackling structural inequalities on the outside. The Arcteryxs Academiesthe must not be outdone Climbing, alpine and off-pistewhich support all mountain sportsmen seeking to sharpen their skills and understanding, which helps to promote more respect for the environment.

Other notable efforts of the outdoor industry brand

With some of the drastic steps towards sustainability being taken by leaders in the outdoor industry, the pressure is now on any brand in 2021 that does. do not have some sort of sustainability program in place, or at least plans to incorporate renewables into production. Because so many brands are now hitting the plate, it’s impossible to highlight although a handful of other notables quickly spring to mind. What do we like Rab did this year by joining Fair Wear Foundation and its use of five recycled technology fabrics, including recycled GORE-TEX and recycled Pertex. Big Agnes deserves a nod for its tinted in the mass and its foam sleeping pad made from sugar cane.

We are passionate about the French ski brand Black crows new clothing collection 2021-22 using the new promising waterproof and eco-friendly fabric Xpore. Rounds new 2022 Renew series and its new collaboration with premium Australian cycling brand MAAP Sustainability. Primalofts new PURE (Produced using reduced emissions) will reduce carbon emissions by 48%. We love it GORE-TEX is now 100% OEKO-TEX certified according to the 100 standard and is committed to being carbon neutral by 2050. GOREs protect, prolong and function mentality looks at long-term sustainability and its commitment to developing sustainable solutions. Were also excited about the new outdoor clothing brand Artilect of Boulder, CO which has sustainability in its foundation.



