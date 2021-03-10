Fashion attracts much less attention from animal activists

The vast majority of vegan animal rights campaigns focus on individuals who are exploited and killed for food. This is of crucial importance. More … than 66 billion chickens are slaughtered for consumption each year. The life and pains of fish are hardly recognized. Pigs continue to be mutilated and confined even though understanding of their sensitivity has become commonplace.

Just like we all eat, we all get dressed, every day. Whether or not we are interested in fashion, we are all connected to the fashion industry. When we buy and wear new clothes, we can contribute financially and perpetuate speciesist practices and ideology. This is why fashion must be included more seriously in the field of animal activism.

Perhaps one of the most important reasons for the disinterest in approaching fashion through activism is that, except in the case of fur, the use of animals by the fashion industry is seen as a symptom. the use of animals for food. Materials such as leather, wool and down are generally considered to be “by-products” of the food system. This idea is problematic because it allows fashion companies to shirk responsibility for the exploitation and slaughter from which they profit.

Everyone has heard that leather is just a byproduct of the meat and dairy industry, but when you dive deeper, you will find that the meat industry itself is falling apart. refers to leather as a co-produced. When a by-product becomes profitable, it becomes a co-product. Plastic, for example, is a by-product of the petroleum refining process. Today more oil is extracted from the earth for plastic. The fashion industry works the same, killing calves to help meet the demand for luxury leather.

Fashion benefits the meat and dairy industries

By next year, the global leather industry will be valued at nearly $ 128.61 billion. Not only does the leather industry profit from animal cruelty, it essentially subsidizes the meat and dairy industries. Advocates continue to highlight the injustices faced by male calves in the dairy industry, who as newborns are slaughtered because they will never produce milk. Without sex-specific artificial insemination, about 50 percent of calves will be males and will be slaughtered. For the industry, this is far from ideal, especially since veal is no longer in fashion. Fortunately for them, the skins of calves are considered particularly precious, because they are softer and unmarked. The leather industry prevents the dairy industry from losing money buying and slaughtering newborn babies.

Likewise, feather, a perceived by-product of the duck meat and foie gras industries, is also valuable to the fashion industry. The woolen industry, however, is often the primary reason for raising and raising sheep. Today, the majority of sheep in Australia, the world’s largest wool-producing country, are known for their soft and expensive merino wool.

We often imagine sheep frolicking in pasture all their lives, sometimes having their hair cut every now and then. On the contrary, all woolen sheep are considered dual purpose by industry, used for wool and meat. They are slaughtered once they are no longer profitable alive. Also, millions of newborn lambs die every year during the winter lambing season, and sheep continue to be subjected to bloody mutilations such as tail cutting. The fashion industry must answer these questions.

If we are to free the sheep, cattle, ducks and geese, we must dismantle all the systems that exploit them, commodify them, kill them and profit from them. But the damage caused by the fashion industry does not end with these species. The industry is always expanding, producing more clothes, making more money while destroying more of the planet. Sustainability and land liberation are intrinsically linked to animal liberation because land clearing, deforestation, and other environmental issues mean habitat loss, endangerment of species, and ultimately extinction.

How to make fashion more sustainable?

When we start to think about the link between breeding and fashion, we must also consider their impact on the environment. The Higg Material Durability Index is the best way to assess the environmental impact of fashion designers and the materials they use. This tool measures the impact of material production and shows that materials made from animals are almost always more destructive than any other material, even synthetic materials.

Land clearing is another invisible consequence of the fashion industry. Cattle breeding for leather and beef in Brazil, one of the largest exporters of bovine hides, is the source of 80 percent of Amazon deforestation. Likewise, 90 percent of deforestation in Queensland, Australia, a biome rich and rich in biodiversity, is due to the sheep and cattle industries. Sixty-five percent of Mongolia’s native grasslands have been degraded largely due to the cashmere industry. In these regions, animals such as koalas, macaws, jaguars and some monkeys and antelopes have lost their habitat and are endangered or vulnerable to extinction.

If animal activists supported and built campaigns that addressed fashionable industries based on non-human (and often human) exploitation, we would see less suffering and progress towards a society that evolved beyond industrial and speciesist violence. A lobbying campaign focused on the impact of the wool industry, for example, could protect the safety and lives of sheep, as well as endangered species like koalas. Promoting the awareness and responsibility of the fashion industries is essential for animal liberation. AT Collective fashion justice, that’s exactly what we’re working on, but we need the help of the movement. Fashion promotion should be more common.