She will dress as a superhero to get her message across!





HAMPTON, Virginia – It’s a drive-thru food distribution service at Tarrant Middle School, but it’s not just for students. Just ask Edwina Forrest, the Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Hampton Schools. “Oh, no! It’s for any student up to the age of 18. They can go to any of our curbside sites,” she explained. This is just one of 29 food distribution sites in the Hampton City Schools System, and Edwina is the person coordinating this huge effort. Families can also have breakfast, lunch and hot meals. Edwina stays busy: distributes bags of food donated by the local food bank to the community, plays Santa Claus while visiting school cafeteria staff to drop off holiday treats, and yes, even dresses for the day. school lunch heroes day. “It’s fun promoting our programs, so if that’s what it takes for students to choose breakfast or lunch, I’ll dress anytime!” Why the extra stuff? “I love what I do, I really do. I honestly believe that feeding kids and making a difference is what it’s all about, and that’s my goal,” she said. Someone sent News 3 an email naming this superhero. “She is caring and compassionate, going beyond and since the transition from COVID-19 to virtual learning. Ms. Forrest has truly shown her superstar leadership. She recognized most parents’ struggle to provide meals, and she was motivated to do of course we did our part to provide, ”read part of the email. Related: Injured Local Vet Helping Others With New Nonprofit Organization For these reasons, News 3 presented him with a People Taking Action Award as well as a $ 300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. The recognition caused some tears from Edwina. “Just to be appreciated, I mean … again, I love what I do, and just to touch the lives of children every day and knowing that they need food, it makes a difference. and I have a great team working with me to make it happen, ”Edwina told us.“ I mean, we know hungry kids can’t learn, and we’re doing our best to provide the food they have. need children. “ To nominate for a People Taking Action Award, click here.







