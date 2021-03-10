Wildcat Wrap: Arizona men’s tennis jumps to 12-game winning streak with road sweep

Editor’s Note: With so many sports going on this spring, we’re reintroducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly rundown that will focus on Arizona programs that we don’t have time to cover on a regular basis but are definitely worth checking out. be recognized. .

Arizona’s No.18 men’s tennis continued its start to the season with a pair of road wins over UC Santa Barbara and San Diego, taking the team’s record to 14-1. The Wildcats have now won 12 straight games.

Arizona began the Southern California road trip with a comfortable 5-2 victory over UCSB last Friday. After securing the doubles point, No.1, 3rd and 4th seed Arizonas all won their matches in straight sets to win the match.

Arizona Gustaf Strom, the player ranked n ° 105 at the national level, upset the UCSB n ° 27 Joseph guillen in the seed match No. 1 by a score of 7-5, 6-3.

The Wildcats faced much tougher resistance Sunday in their game against San Diego. Despite easy victories by Nick Lagaev and Filip Malbasic, they lost the point in doubles and two points in singles, giving the Toreros a 3-2 lead with two games underway.

Alejandro Reguant dominated in the third set of their No.4 game, winning 6-1, 6-7, 6-1. In the deciding No.2 match, Strom won in the clutch with a victory of 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Another tough win on the road against a very good team on their home courts, head coach Clancy shields told ArizonaWildcats.com. We will use this victory to propel us forward and keep in mind the areas that made this game difficult. I’m proud to coach in a game like this, both teams left every ounce and we were lucky to win.

Arizona returns home for a Sunday game against Virginia Commonwealth before embarking on a Big 12 road trip next week where the Wildcats face Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis started the Pac-12’s game with a 4-3 home loss to Oregon on Sunday. The Wildcats lost the doubles point and broke up in singles. Jelena lukic, Gitte Heynemans and Khim Iglupas all have won points in singles.

Arizonas’ biggest win came from the pitch, as head coach Ryan stotland got the hiring of a five-star recruit Parker Fry. A native of Rolling Hills, Calif., Fry will join Arizona in the fall of 2021. She is ranked 56th nationally according to Tennis Recruiting.

Fry joins a busy 2021 class that includes Midori Castillo, prospect # 20, and two other top 100 players.

Cross country

Victor Ortiz-Rivera won a sixth place finish at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, good enough to qualify for the NCAA Championships next Monday.

Ortiz-Rivera set a personal best 22: 59.8 in the men’s 8k race, giving Arizona their only place in the top 35 on the men’s side.

Keelah barger ran a 20: 01.1 in the women’s 6k race which placed her at 15e.

The men’s and women’s teams finished eighth overall in the team event.

Beach volleyball

Beach volleyball swept the Cactus Classic convincingly, excluding all three opponents in the Tucson event.

The Wildcats beat Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a double header on Saturday, both by scores 5-0. Arizona then defeated Boise State 5-0 on Sunday.

With all of our staff I’m so happy that our players have this opportunity to come out and compete in the sport they have so much passion for, head coach Steve walker Arizona Athletics told. And doing it at home, in front of the family, made it even better. It’s such a competitive and coachable group that I’ve ever had at UofA and I took things one day at a time, with an attitude of gratitude. We can’t wait to come back next week.

Arizona are now 5-0 in a Friday road clash at UC Davis.

Athletics

Although track and field did not compete last week, four athletes were awarded places for the NCAA indoor championships. The event takes place Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Samantha noennig, a former transfer from Arizona state, will compete in the shot put competition, where she will be considered the favorite. Noennig has the best shot put mark in the country at 18.25m (59-10.5). At ASU, she won the 2019 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Shot Put Championships.

Last week, the junior was named USTFCCCA Western Region Female Athlete of the Year for her shot put efforts.

Jordan geist will compete in the men’s shot put competition for the third time in his career. He placed fifth overall in 2018 and 2019. His best score this season was 20.37m (66-10), which earned him the eighth highest qualifying score.

Also on the men’s side, Israel Oloyede will participate in the shot put competition, where he has a realistic chance of winning. His mark of 23.18m (76-0.75) is the second best score in the country this season.

Lillian lowe will compete in the women’s high jump after scoring 1.83m (6-0). She previously finished seventh in the 2019 Indoor Championships high jump competition.

Women’s golf

Women’s golf placed fifth on the two-day Arizona Wildcat Invitational at Sewailo Golf Club. Three golfers finished tied for 21st or better in the individual competition.

After tying event champion Texas in Monday’s first round with a 13 under, the Wildcats hesitated as conditions worsened later in the day. They settled for a 12 on the first two laps, effectively putting the team out of the competition.

Arizona scored a brace on Tuesday, which was the fourth best score of the day. The Wildcats finished the event with a 14 over, 42 shots behind first-place Texas.

Over three laps, Yu Sang Hou led the team with a 1 on, tied for 16e. Vivian Hou and Therese Warner each tied for 21st with a 3-over.