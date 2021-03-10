Boutique Dilettante has been styling Syracuse since the start of 2021





Subscribe to our newsletter here. Gretta Allen and Summer Gardner have a motto: Lives Too Short to Take Seriously. The two Syracuse natives, who met while working at the Fringe Salon in Fayetteville, used the motto to create the name of their fashion boutique, Boutique Dilettante. The store is online only and launched in January 2021. The store sells clothing for women and men and is slowly adding accessories. Some of the clothes he offers include joggers, destroyed girlfriend jeans, and men’s sweaters. I love the whole business side, Allen said. I always say I’d rather be good at several things than perfect at one thing because perfection takes all of your time. Allen and Gardner share a love of fashion and shopping and came up with the idea for the store in November 2020. Inspired by other local boutiques and encouraged by their friends, they started searching the internet and found wholesalers. where to buy from. Between breaks at the Fringe Salon, the two talked about the boutique and what they should name, ultimately deciding on the name Boutique Dilettante. The Italian word dilettante means to splash around and was appropriate since business partners like to try new things. Allen manages the store website and social media, while Gardner takes care of taxes and paperwork. At first, the store sold casual, comfortable and casual women’s clothing, but has since grown to include sweaters, jackets and joggers for men. Before adding the new options to the website, business partners reached out to their male friends so they could get a men’s opinion on the clothes they liked. The addition of a men’s clothing section challenges the stereotype that boutiques can only be for women, Allen said. I think the men’s line is really cool because not many stores offer men’s clothing, Gardner said. And it’s just something to make us a little different. Allen also runs the Fringe Salon website, where she and Gardner still work, said owner Lauri Durkin. Durkin loves their products and bought a sweater at the store. She added that other colleagues at the salon were also buying at the Allen and Gardners store. I’m 56, going to be 57, and I have this sweater as a 20-year-old, said Durkin. It works. Gardner and Allen also make models for the website and take pictures of each other. In the future, they plan to add more clothing and accessories. And since their motto is Lifes too short to take seriously, this is how they plan to continue running their store. We take this seriously. But it’s also learning how to do it, Gardner said. Because why not give it a try?

