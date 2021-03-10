Photographer Nadine Ijewere makes history with Vogue





Photo: Nadine Ijewere / Vogue Tuesday morning, Vogue revealed her April cover with Selena Gomez. It was shot by Nadine Ijewere, a London photographer, who captured the superstar with a sense of relaxed elegance, hair blowing in the wind. While this wasn’t the first time Gomez has graced American glossy, it was the first time Ijeweres has shot a cover for the publication. As a woman of Jamaican and Nigerian descent, this makes her the first black woman to photograph a cover of Vogue. As a young black woman, I never imagined that I would ever get the chance to shoot a cover for American. Vogue, Ijewere, who fired spreads for the magazine in the past, wrote in a post about it Instagram staff today. Although women represent the majority of fashion consumers, men still hold disproportionate power in the industry, from designers and executives to the heads of fashion houses, to photographers, to stylists working behind the scenes. And as custodians of brands likeVoguestarted to heed calls for diversity, historically they looked first to black men. When I was studying there were hardly any female color photographers in this industry, Ijewere Told British Vogue in 2018, when she became the first woman of color to cover this magazine as well. I feel like by doing this I’m proving to young girls from a similar background that it’s achievable, she continued. It also appears to be part of a larger shift within our culture to include a lot more diversity, both behind the camera and in front of it. I am so honored to have been able to work with my sister Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ijewere added on Tuesday in her Instagram post, referring to the prominent stylist, who was the fashion editor in history and who became the first black woman to style a Vogue cover with her work on the January 2021 issue. Hope this encourages black women to think there is room for us in this industry. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter every day Terms and Privacy Notice

