Lessons for the fashion of reopening Israel

Its two weeks since the Israeli government allowed fashion retailers to reopen their doors thanks to a world-leading rapid vaccination program. The first trade indicators since then are being studied carefully around the world.

The news is mixed. Retailers and malls in Israel reported increased sales following the reopening on February 21, but the number of people shopping remains well below pre-pandemic levels. A return to normalcy may be far from complete, despite the success of one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world.

More than half of the country’s residents have now received at least one injection of the vaccine. The cases of serious illness and death are declining rapidly. However, the number of cases remains stubbornly high, not least due to non-compliance with social distancing rules, especially among some ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The slow return to normalcy of retail suggests that retailers around the world may need to be patient as shoppers are cautiously reverting to their old ways. If retailers in Europe are expecting a big boom the day you say you can shop, I think it takes a little longer, says Noam Pincu, analyst at Israeli investment firm Psagot.

Luxury boutiques in Tel Aviv note that customers have focused on expensive items like bags and jewelry, rewarding themselves after an eight-week lockdown. Navigation is kept to a minimum, says Shira Dolinger, owner and founder of luxury boutique Verner, based in the Ramat Ali shopping center in the north of the city. They know what they want and they are not afraid to invest in coins. Dolinger adds that there has been no sign of a recovery yet in evening dresses and formal wear, the category that performed worst for Verner in 2020 when social events were minimal.

Google mobility data suggests that the recovery in retail and leisure traffic (which does not separate visits to restaurants, cafes and cultural venues from stores and malls) is comparable to the end of the last lockdown in November. Foot traffic in these categories remained below pre-pandemic levels, down 30% in Tel Aviv on February 21, and still significantly down from last summer, when Covid-19 cases were low compared to to international standards.

The sales figures are promising. Raz Domb, equity analyst at Leader Capital Markets, said retail sales rose around 10% from 2019 levels in the first few days after the lockdown was eased, adding that this was higher than expected .

Alon Piltz, owner of Dizengoff Center shopping mall in Tel Aviv, agrees that sales have been good, but not as strong as they were before the lockdown in December. He attributes this to higher pent-up demand after the lockdown last fall. There is some optimism that the numbers will improve after restaurants and cafes in Israel reopened on Sunday. Piltz says the reopening will help increase foot traffic in malls, as downtown tours will become a more complete experience.

Talk to Vogue Company Last week, however, he criticized the government for its slowness in clarifying the release of the lockdown on Sunday. Restaurants, bars and cafes in Israel are now open for catering services to diners who can produce a green pass, indicating proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid. Clarification of the measures have come it was not until Saturday, with the delay criticized by industry bodies. Restaurant reservations yet biased towards alfresco dining before reopening, according to reports. Likewise, analysts predict that open-air malls, including the luxurious Alrov Mamilla Avenue in Jerusalem, are likely to be more popular with shoppers early on than fully-closed malls.

As the government balances reopening the company with an attempt to control case rates, city centers and malls are teeming with reminders that Covid is still a problem for shoppers. Masks remain mandatory whether or not a person has been vaccinated. Science remains uncertain as to the extent to which vaccinated people can transmit Covid even if they themselves are protected. The discovery of the new York and South African the variants in Israel have also raised concerns.

Luxury stores tend to have fewer customers at a time than traditional retailers. But Dolinger explains that there are regular checks to make sure stores don’t exceed government restrictions on numbers. This is not a normal situation and you are reminded of it over and over again, she said.

Since the reopening, retailers and malls in Israel have reported increased sales. © Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images

Enigma Boutique, a store in Kikar Hamedina, Tel Aviv’s main luxury shopping district, worked with customers through social media channels like WhatsApp during the lockdown. It is expected that some clients will continue to prefer this way of working for some time.

While consumers may be cautious about resuming their old shopping habits, the desire to return to normal life is quite clear among young Israelis. The government imposed a nighttime curfew on Purim, a Jewish holiday in late February usually marked by costumes and festivities. This did not prevent many illegal gatherings during the day, with the police working especially Difficult to disperse the young people partying in the Jaffa district of Tel Aviv. Over the past year, some retailers have also shown impatience with the government, with a handful of malls and stores opened illegally during times of lockdown.

The next few months could be optimistic. If the vaccination campaign continues to gain momentum, the summer has the potential to be a strong period for high-end retailers, analysts predict. Unlike Europe, Israel’s luxury industry is largely driven by locals rather than tourists, says Anna Klaiman, senior retail specialist at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield Inter Israel. Options for traveling in Europe may remain limited, encouraging locals to spend even more at home for the foreseeable future.

The industry’s next big litmus test comes in a few weeks, as Israel celebrates the important Passover holiday, typically a period of inflated retail spending across most categories. In the best-case scenario, Israeli cities will once again be bustling with life as workers return to offices, people collect food from restaurants, and fashion shopping becomes a daily pleaser again.

But no one takes anything for granted. Skeptics point to a plateau case rate and the challenge of rolling back restrictions while keeping the virus under control. Patience remains the watchword. As analyst Noam Pincu says: If you want to assess exactly how malls and retailers are doing, it’s not something you can check in 10 days.

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here.

Comments, questions or comments? Write to us at [email protected].

More from this author:

What will city centers look like after Covid?

Brexit Realities: From Higher Costs to Delays

The world fur trade is based on China. Is the mood changing?