



Why is Adam Driver in the Alps wearing an Aran sweater and porny glasses with Lady Gaga? In these times, you might be forgiven for thinking they’re just playing out elaborate Instagram disguises, or maybe even staring in a new Gucci campaign inspired by vintage skiing. But in fact, the two are at the very beginning of the shoot Gucci House, an upcoming Ridley Scott film based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book of the same name. The film covers a scandalous saga that may seem unimaginable to those more familiar with the genderfluid dream world of Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. In fact, there was a major dramatic period at Gucciworld, to put it lightly. In 1995, Maurizio Gucci, then head of Gucci and grandson of the founder of the house, was assassinated by a hit man on his way to his Milan office. Patrizia Reggiani, his eccentric Italian socialite ex-wife, has been convicted of hiring the hitman. She became known as The Black Widow for her exaggerated style and gallows humor; when a reporter asked her why she hadn’t shot Maurizio herself, she replied: My eyesight is not so good. I didn’t want to miss it. She was released in 2014she turned down an offer to exit in 2011 because she had never worked before, and the idea horrified her and has since worked as a jewelry consultant in Milan. She told The Guardian in 2016 that she wanted to return to Gucci, which was bought out by Kering (then PPR) from 1999. (Maurizio had made a series of reckless financial decisions throughout the 1980s, which will undoubtedly be covered in the next film.). They need me, Reggiani told The Guardian. I still feel like a Gucciin fact, the most Gucci of all. In addition to Driver and Gaga playing the central couple, the film also stars a truly fantastic cast of American stars: Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto, all of whom play members of the Gucci family. Leto, of course, is a close friend of Micheles and a regular Gucci model. Mark Guccithe has not commented publicly on the film, although Letos’ role appears to be a pretty friendly acknowledgment of its existence. (In 2017, when Ryan Murphy directed a miniseries based on the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace, Donatella Versace gave her friend Penelope Cruz her blessing to represent her, although otherwise the mark remained.) from Gucci happened in much the same way. As the brand began its reinvention under Tom Ford, and only a few years before this much more notorious Versace murder, it remains somewhat of one of fashion’s lesser-known tragedies. However, we imagine that the buzz around the film will somehow go on the trail of Guccis. Reggianis’ chinchilla furs, layered gold jewelry, and outspoken humor stand out in particular contrast to her then-husband’s rich European take on good taste, too extra for a romantic like Michele to pass up.

