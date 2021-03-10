A family on a mission to make a Vietnam veteran’s wish come true





(KTXL) The daughter of a Vietnam veteran is on a mission to honor what may be her father’s last wish, to be buried in her Marine Corps dress blues. Retired Naval Sgt Miguel “Mike” Cardenas fought in battles in the Vietnam War. “He loves his country and loves the brotherhood of the Marine Corps,” said Cardenas daughter Melissa Regacho. “He was wounded in combat in Vietnam, so that’s what brought him back to the United States. He was shot and almost lost his leg. They were able to save him. Regacho says his 73-year-old father is back in hospital after a long battle with COVID-19, this time in the intensive care unit fighting for his life. “He’s a great man. He’s the kind of person who, you know, if he could help you in any way, he would. He would give you the shirt on your back, ”Regacho told FOX40. She says doctors allowed the family to talk to her over the weekend for what may be the last time before putting him on a ventilator. “Basically we were able to say our goodbyes,” she explained. Meanwhile, Cardenas has reiterated to his family what may be his last wish. “When he dies (he wants to) be buried in his sartorial blues and have the full military funeral and everything,” Regacho said. She said her father had always intended to find the dress blues himself, but he thought he would have more time. Interview: Safeway Foundation awards grant to help San Joaquin veterans

“Now we are in a situation where we are trying to try to find it,” she explained. Regacho’s mission was to achieve this. AmericanVeterans First was able to track down these sartorial blues and are shipping them from Camp Pendleton. The sartorial blues are expected to arrive within a week. “If that’s the last thing we can provide him,” she said. “It means the world to me to be able to do it. “ And even as she braces herself for the worst, she still hopes, against all odds, that her dad doesn’t need that sartorial blues anytime soon. “We are still praying for this miracle, but in case it doesn’t happen, we have to be ready,” Regacho said.



