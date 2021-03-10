Newcomer Gash has immediate impact on UAlbany men’s lacrosse

ALBANY – After two games, Elijah Gash already has more litters than his father in 1999, when Sam Gash became the first in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl without taking a single transfer.

Elijah got the ball last week, ran two-thirds the length of the pitch and took it home for the Great Danes from the Ubany.

Not the football team, the men’s lacrosse team. Oh, and Elijah is playing the long pole defense.

Shortly after his transfer from NAIA St. Ambrose University in Iowa, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Gash established himself as a force over a defense that UAlbany coaches bolstered in terms of size thanks to recruitment.

His father played 12 seasons in the NFL with New England, Buffalo and Baltimore, winning a Super Bowl in 2001 with the Ravens, and at the back he was known for his punitive, battering style, taking in linebackers as as a head blocker, while rarely receives the ball itself. It was such a simple, one-dimensional role that you can have in football, and Sam Gash was very good at it.

Elijah Gash’s primary responsibility is to prevent many opponents from scoring, but on his goal of giving the Great Danes a 13-5 lead in the fourth quarter against Hartford on Saturday, he showed he has a lot more to offer. than a simple stop defense.

His father was known for his high impact plays; Elijah finds his own way of doing it.

“When he got him he was off for the races,” said head coach Scott Marr. “As soon as he crossed that midfield line it turned into a quick 4 on 3, and he’s so quick and athletic, we were like, ‘He’s going to the goal.’ He made a nice move, the kid tried to slide towards him and the kid just bounced off him and slammed him home. It was fun.

“He’s new to the program, sometimes the transfers have trouble fitting in, and when he scored that goal our bench went completely crazy for him. The celebration was so nice to see, because the guys are really enjoying it and what it has brought to us so far.

“To be honest, I kind of masked and went back to what I did in high school,” Gash said with a chuckle. “I took him, walked through a guy and pulled him forcefully into the crease. And he entered, fortunately.

Of course, football has been a part of Gash’s life since birth.

There’s a photo of him as a 1 year old hugging his dad on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Just after the Ravens beat the New York Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

“Oh, yeah, it’s in his album,” Sam Gash said over the phone Monday. “My wife, she keeps everything. He was crying for mom in the photo.

Elijah and his four younger brothers were on the NFL teams when Sam Gash served as assistant coach for the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2015, and Elijah’s brother Isaiah, is a half second year student at the University of Michigan.

There was a mandate in Gash’s house not to take a school season away from the sport, so Elijah had to choose between lacrosse, baseball, and track and field at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin when spring was on. come. Because Sam was coaching, Elijah’s mother Alicia (née Bergmann), a two-time all-conference volleyball player at the University of New Mexico, also played a leading role in keeping the five active. son.

Elijah first picked up a lacrosse stick when he was in fourth grade, and spring was an easy choice, even though his dad knew nothing about lacrosse.

“Absolutely nothing,” Sam Gash said. “It was one of those things where I grew up in North Carolina, in the mountains, so it was football, basketball and baseball. Even in college – and I know Penn State has a team – but I never even knew.

“He said, ‘I don’t know what that lacrosse thing is, but you’re going to play it,” Elijah said. “So I took a stick for the first time and fell in love. It was either that or baseball, and I didn’t play baseball. It’s too slow. I wanted to hit someone.

It sounds familiar.

Elijah was still tall and skinny – “skinny,” his father said – and didn’t spark any interest from college recruiters when he was in Bay Port.

“He had no DI offers outside of high school,” Sam said. “And, really, academically, I don’t know if he could have gone, because he literally had no interest in it. school. He had enough to get by.

“We knew he was smart. He scored a 22 on the ACT, and that’s not even trying. So we were like, ‘Dude, we know you can do this. He thought the grades didn’t matter. At one point, while in high school, he thought about going into the military. He didn’t generate any interest from schools in lacrosse and he didn’t want to go to school just to go to school.

St. Ambrose did come calling, however, and after one season Quint Kessenich, the ABC and ESPN sportsman who was Marr’s teammate at Johns Hopkins, urged his friend to take a look.

“He sent me a video of him and said, ‘Plain and simple, how doesn’t this kid play Division I lacrosse? Said Marr.

“I am so grateful and blessed for both of them to have been able to make it to Albany,” Elijah said. “I knew they still had a very, very fast attack. So we are going against the best attack in the country every day in practice.

“I was a little nervous in the fall, how I would fit in with the guys, but we’re all a big family, and they made me feel welcome. Especially Steven Kunz. He was only a role model for me. He helped me on the pitch, off the pitch. Without him, I don’t think I would be where I am.

Where Gash is, is on the verge of a breakout season with a team that placed early in the top 20 in the national standings, then moved up to 14th in the USILA poll after the victory over Hartford.

The Great Danes face a tough home challenge against Vermont this weekend, and Gash has said he’s hungry for the opportunity to play against what is seen as one of America’s contenders. ballast.

Despite the uncertainty of being a part of a new team in a new environment, he said he has high expectations for himself as the season approaches and has left nothing to chance, based on off-field work that Marr observed.

“Extremely high,” Gash said. “I’m the type of person who wants to be 100% perfect. I know it doesn’t always make sense, but I wanted to prove to myself and my family and friends that I could hang out with these guys.

“Two things: he’s a physical presence,” Marr said. “Second, the work ethic. You watch the kid work out in the weight room, you can’t help but be impressed with how hard he is working out.

“He’s the top athlete on the team and brings a strong work ethic to the program. It’s great for the kids to see, how to grind every day and compete every day in training. I mean, it doesn’t take a second.

“Obviously when your dad has been an NFL player for 12 years – and his mom played Division I volleyball – he comes from very competitive parents, and that continues.

“He’s talking about his teammates, and they’re great,” said Sam Gash. “They work with him, they helped him, helped him acclimatize, and with every goal he scored he felt like it was his fault because he probably should have made it. ‘Maybe I could have done it, I have to react a little faster.’ ‘

Lacrosse may remain a mystery to Sam Gash to an extent, but it’s clear his son is set to make an impact on the game for UAlbany.

“I started to teach him a bit, but you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, so I just try to keep it simple,” Elijah said. “He tries to grab a stick and play ball every now and then.

“It’s not going well.”

