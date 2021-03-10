Crusaders claim District III Boys 3A title in dramatic fashion

LANCASTER, PA. What a ball game the District III 3A boys’ final was. Powered by all three balls, Columbia leads Lancaster Catholic 35-30 halfway through the third. The Columbia Crimson Tide didn’t score any goals before the fourth and the Crusaders scored eight unanswered to take the lead in the final eight minutes. How did they do it? They used their defense to increase the attack.

Senior Ross Conway initially scored low on an excellent entry from Devin Atkinson. Then came a stop. Conway then drove the baseline for a break and the deficit had fallen to one. Before you could take your eyes off the roaring crowd, which was large and looked like a normal game, Nevin Roman had a steal and took over for another bucket and a 36-35 lead.

This one came and went for the next few minutes.

Tide junior Kerry Glover was a force in the closing stanza. His back-to-back buckets, first via an acrobatic slash, then with hesitation on a baby jumper, brought Columbia 40-39 with 6.30am to go. It would be their last advance of the ball game.

Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas and Devin Atkinson, who regularly receive MVP chants from college students, calmed their guys down. Leading 41-40, it was Atkinson who found Conway open in the far corner and stayed warm in the triple for a 44-41 advantage. Lancaster Catholic would push that lead to eight and it looked like it was all done, except it wasn’t.

Two reasons why, ok maybe three. Shots, sloppy play and Kerry Glover.

The Crusaders missed more than one opportunity on the line, and even when Columbia emptied out on the attack, Lancaster Catholic continued to resurrect them with turnovers and Glover was an EKG machine for the tide. .

“Clear” … Glover hit a jumper to make it 50-42.

A brief pause for a time out followed and as the local crowd made their presence felt, Columbia fans remained silent, nervous.

Back on the field, “Clear” … a jolt of energy pulsed in the tide. The source, Glover again this time cutting across the lane to make it 50-44 Catholic Lancaster.

A bad miss shot would follow by the Crusaders, and the repelled Tide, a miss, Robert Footman bounced back and as he kicked, you guessed it, Glover, you could feel the energy. “Clear” … Glover hit three more and just like that it was 50-47 with 85 seconds left.

These seconds would play like pure havoc. Lancaster Catholic missed the front of a one-and-one, they flipped it over and over again on a trip.

With 27 seconds remaining, Glover had the ball back up the field and would move to the left wing. His drive would be cut off, but he found a socket and then jumped on top of the key. Receiving a perfect pass, he stood up. With him, the minds of Columbia fans did the same. The shot was in the air for ages, it seemed, and then he glanced at the left side of the rim.

There were frantic screams from both sides of the pitch. Columbia rookie Brelon Miller chased the loose ball into the corner and with 9.5 seconds left he passed it to an open Footman. It was deep and contested but it was quite beautiful. As he floated it over the 6’3 ”Conway’s outstretched arm, the shot landed on the front of the iron.

Heart broken for the tide, ecstasy for the crusaders. They bounced back, threw the ball away and just before the final honk they put up a 52-47 margin to claim back-to-back District III titles.

After the game, Devin Atkinson summed up what he said to his guys in the middle of the third quarter.

“We did the same thing last week, we came back eight with a minute and eight. I was saying to the guys, I was like, ‘we did the same the other day,’ this game is not yet finished but I knew we were going to hang in there and get the ‘W’. “

Lancaster Catholic will host the District II champion in the first round of the state tournament.

In game 2A, Lancaster Mennonite made victory a theme for Lancaster schools. Facing Antietam, the Blazers came out ready to fight.

With a loud, sustained crowd behind them, the Blazers put their bodies on the line. Cole Fisher used quick hands to create a flight and as he was slapped in the face he controlled the ball and kicked for two.

The next few possessions for Antietam were a nightmare. While the Blazers’ hands weren’t deflecting passes and jumping lanes, there were bodies diving and sliding all over the hardwood and each jumping ball only pulled the crowd even more.