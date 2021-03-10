Nora Fatehi pairs 73k heels with multicolored mini dress for new shoot

Actor Nora Fatehi’s undying love for dresses is no secret. The actor is often seen wearing a gorgeous piece with a gorgeous print. Every time she comes out with a new dress, we are inspired to improve our wardrobe. The Bharat The actor’s resting style is all about the comfortable, chic vibe that most people relate to.

The recent pics Nora shared of herself in a mini dress from a photoshoot make us swoon. For the shoot, the actor wore a multi-colored piece that had a black base. The shiny neon print complimented the black base and added character to it. The plunging neckline dress also featured slightly puffed sleeves and subtle pleated details.

To accessorize her look, she only went with a pair of earrings and we support this decision. Nora paired her dress with a pair of black pumps. Her glamor had a light pink tone which was imparted using a subtle pink eyeshadow with matching pink blush, hot pink lipstick and lots of highlighter. The actor even left his hair wavy to give the ensemble a sultry feel. Nora shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Just holding on is my end of the bargain. The hardest part … I only pose math problems with profit … (sic).”

Returning to her attire, Nora wore a dress from the departments of high-end couture label Versace. Although this dress is no longer available on the website, you can get it from other websites like Farfetch for 2,36,147. That’s not all, the shoes the 29-year-old wore were from the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. Opyum pumps are worth 72.547.

The dress is worth 2,36,147 (farfetch.com)

The shoes cost 72,547 (ysl.com)

We are a fan of Nora’s style.

In terms of work, the actor will soon be seen on screen in the films Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhuj: the pride of India which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

