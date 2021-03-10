B-Town loves this fashion trend and so do we; Check it out





Fashion trends come and go, but some remain persistent and make a comeback after a few seasons. One of those trends is currently reigning on the roost and appears to be B-Town’s favorite this season as well. Can’t you guess? Don’t worry, we’ll not only reveal the trend, but also share some style tips for you to get on with it. So hold your breath as we introduce you – tie and dye! Below, take a look at a few B-town approved looks and feel inspired to recreate them. Alia Bhatt is known for her laid back sense of style, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her when she stepped out in this relaxed tie-dye tee. Designed with her denim shorts, the look was completed with gold accessories and hair tied in a bun. While this print is known for its laid-back summer vibe, Katrina Kaif turned things up by wearing a cropped tie-dye sweater. However, it was the bold details of the safety pins that stole the show. Designed by famous stylist Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty kept it glamorous in this flowy tie-dye dress. We love how she kept it simple and added a brown faux leather belt to give her a bohemian look. Ankita Lokhande also jumped on the tie-dye bandwagon and was seen posing in a kurta that can easily be worn as a dress. Paired with fluid olive green pants, the outfit was indeed very comfortable. Finally, Aditi Rao Hydari looked absolutely stunning in a lightweight tie-dye ensemble which also makes for great loungewear. For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







