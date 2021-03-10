Fashion
How Japanese streetwear brand BAPE combines hip-hop with iconic fashion
Japanese fashion designer Tomoaki Nagao, better known as Nigo, is renowned for being the founder and creative director of Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape, commonly known as BAPE.
Since its inception in 1993, BAPE has established itself as a cult following in Japan, which has allowed it to enter the American market, becoming one of the most iconic streetwear brands.
In the early 2000s, the BAPE was one of the most coveted fashion brands around the world, and Nigos’ position in the fashion industry has enabled her to collaborate with artists like Pharrell williams and Hiroshi Fujiwara, to name a few. These collaborations have allowed him to illustrate his creative and artistic influences in a unique way and to showcase his wide range of influences and inspirations.
Nigo is closely related to the American artist KAWS, who uses distinct characters and patterns throughout his work. KAWS got his start as a New York-based graffiti artist and marked various buildings and advertisements with his works.
These two creatives have collaborated in the fashion industry for years, and their pieces are typically both extremely limited and sought after by streetwear enthusiasts.iasts. KAWS x A Bathing Ape Crazy Camo Hoodie is their first major collaboration that uses the BAPE’s signature camouflage print and its use of the gorilla logo promotes the work of the two artists to a larger and more enthusiastic audience.
In addition, the KAWS x A Bathing Ape Eyes Budapesta borrows from the iconic design of the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, but features the signature work of each artist. The X near the heel of the shoe is a distinct visual style of KAWS, and the star replacing Nikes’ usual swoosh is typically associated with Nigo and Bapestas.
One of Nigo’s most important rapper / streetwear collaborations,Kid Cudi x BAPE The collaboration illustrates Nigos’ love for hip-hop. In fact, Nigo was part of the Japanese rap group Teriyaki boyz and is also an extensive collector of pop culture memorabilia.
What makes this collaboration even more memorable is that it was a looping moment for Kid Cudi, who was a former BAPE employee and worked for years at the Soho brand’s flagship store before his rap career. does not take off.
The t-shirts use BAPE’s Baby Milo imagery and established a long-standing relationship between Kid Cudi and the BAPE that continues to this day.
Rapper Kanye West has only teamed up with BAPE once, but the resulting sneaker has become one of the most iconic streetwear collaborations of all time. The 2007 Baptist dropout from Kanye West College was Kanyes’ first sneaker collaboration and is a tribute to Dropout Bear who is in his first three album covers.
The bear graphic on the heel and the brown and red color scheme are permanent staples of Kanyes’ image and influence. The absence of his name on the shoe allows the art to speak for itself. These shoes sell for thousands of dollars and are incredibly unique, as it is the only official collaboration between these two artists.
BAPE’s strong sense of collaboration is integral to their brand, and these collaborations have made BAPE one of the most famous and successful streetwear companies of all time.
Many fashion collaborations constantly feel like a drain between two corporate entities, but Nigos’ mix of hip-hop and fashion makes his collaborations feel both authentic and personal. The artists he works with are people he has admired and loved for years, and that translates into the appeal of his designs and their impact on American streetwear culture.
picture credit
