Jill Biden wears polka-dot dress and boots at military base in Washington – Footwear News





First Lady Jill Biden stopped by Joint Base Lewis-McChord on her trip to Washington State today, visiting a local children's museum on the base and speaking with a few military families. For the occasion, the educator stepped out in a brown polka dot dress with a shirt-style silhouette, cinched waist and pleated skirt. Biden matched the design with a floral face mask, pearl jewelry, and matching brown boots. The color-themed outfit quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path to a chic ensemble.

Jill Biden, second from right, visits a water activities table at the new Joint Base Lewis-McChord Children’s Museum on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington State. Biden also visited military families during his visit. CREDIT: AP

A close-up view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP As for shoes, the first lady has again selected her favorite boots. The supple suede pair featured a loose fit, all set on a round toe front and a raised stiletto heel, resembling models she previously wore. Stuart weitzman. The silhouette has become one of the first lady’s favorites this winter, as she was seen wearing similar pairs in January and February. Knee-high and over-the-knee boots have quickly become the must-have silhouette of the boot this season. From on-trend leather twists to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the tallest shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani among other big stars. In colder temperatures, silhouettes cover skirts, dresses and shorts and provide an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Jill Biden (left) speaks during a tour of the new Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited military families during his visit. CREDIT: AP

A close-up view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, known for their ease of wearing thanks to the straps around the ankle. Her favorite brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo, and Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past she has preferred the training-ready shoes from the running brand On as well as her newfound love for the outstanding Vote boots from Stuart Weitzman. When it comes to clothing, the official first lady style operates a mix of well-known brands like Brandon Maxwell and supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian, to name a few. For chic shoes like Jill Biden, check out these soft boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack Buy: Via Spiga Desi boots, $ 171 (was $ 195).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: L’Autre Chose Round-Toe Boots, $ 369 (was $ 434).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillards Buy: Gianni Bini Barrine Boots, $ 190. Click through the gallery to check out more of Jill Biden’s best shoe looks over the years.

