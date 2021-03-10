Neil Barrett becomes more democratic from fall 2021 – WWD

MILAN – Neil Barrett is starting a new journey with the fall 2021 season.

The British designer has reorganized its production to make the brand more democratic.

“For many years, it has been a dream to make the label more inclusive, accessible to a wider audience,” said the creator. “I was getting so many messages of appreciation for my clothes from so many people who actually weren’t able to afford them.”

Following the end of a license agreement with its long-time producer, Barrett had the opportunity to expand the number of manufacturing partners to achieve different price points.

As the designer explained during a Zoom call, if 50% of the brand’s collection will remain positioned in the luxury segment, the other half will be more accessible.

“I think we’ve found a new logical balance,” Barrett said. “I think it makes sense for me to continue to offer luxury bullion pieces, such as suits, formal shirts and bomber jackets, but at the same time in today’s reality , other categories, including casual pants, jeans, sweatshirts and t-shirts, have to be more accessible. “

While Barrett will continue to work with a long-time supplier for luxury parts, he has found new manufacturing companies in southern Italy offering high quality at more affordable prices. “In most cases, we continue to use the same high-end fabrics, and the attention to detail I am passionate about will not change,” said Barrett, who has decided to continue producing most of the collections in Italy. to avoid import charges and reduce transportation costs. “When years ago everyone decided to go abroad to produce, I wanted to stay here in Italy, and I still believe that was a great choice.

According to the designer, this new organization will allow the brand “to reach a whole new level”. In fact, in some categories, the creator managed to lower the prices by 40-60%. “We’re getting great feedback from wholesalers who will be able to buy deeper into collections,” he said.

For the past nine years, China has been the brand’s top performing country, while the top performing market in terms of online sales is the United States, followed by the United Kingdom.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, Barrett focused on showing the collections to buyers rather than the press. “I felt it was time to stop and think,” he said. “I didn’t feel like doing what everyone else was doing.” However, the designer came up with a clear vision of how to approach presentations in the future.

“We would love to host a parade in June or September, hopefully in Milan,” Barrett said. But instead of presenting his new spring 2022 collection, the designer will most likely show a modified version of the fall 2021 range. “For a brand of our size, I think it makes more sense to create catwalks targeting end customers” , he said, referring to the same strategy adopted by the New Guards Group brands including Off-White and Palm Angels.

The designer admitted that the previous licensing agreement limited the brand’s growth opportunities and with the fall 2021 season introduced a range of collaborations bringing new energy and commercial appeal to the brand.

They include a capsule of four puffers developed in collaboration with Massachusetts specialist Penfield; a collaboration with NBA player James Harden, including T-shirts and sweatshirts in stores this summer; a range of T-shirts, hoodies and accessories developed with Universal Studios with Felix the Cat; and a reusable bottle personalized with SIGG that will be exclusively available in stores and the online store of Neil Barrett.

On the fashion side, Neil Barrett embraced comfort and relaxation in his fall collection, where the designer wanted to offer “new male uniforms, more suited to the times we live in.”

The designer’s passion for 1990s minimalism emerged in sleek suits showing off square jackets in soft fabrications, while fitted pants were made from sweatshirt textiles. Trousers were also showcased with inlaid sleeves to tie around the waist and hybrid garment designs combining sartorial sensibility with a practical, technical feel. Color-blocked patterns appeared on sweaters, as well as short-sleeved shirts. Nocturnal images of crows brought a touch of eccentricity to the collection.

