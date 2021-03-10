Everlane Japanese Cotton Oxford Review

STORE $ 62, everlane.com

First of all, a confession. I didn’t think about dressing for …check calendar-one year. While I am fully aware that approaching my everyday gaze as if I was heading for the desk, even though I am not, can elicit a sense of purpose, I have hardly indulged in this practice. Almost every day that I wake up, I pick the cleanest pair of soft pants I own, a t-shirt and a top layer (if the apartment is cold that morning), and I stumble over to my table. of dining room for a long day of screen time. I am shamelessly causal on Zoom calls. I am unabashedly at ease in the moments between them. If that sounds a lot like “giving up” to you, I couldn’t and wouldn’t argue with you.

In The Before Times, I reveled in reading my closet every morning. I flipped through shirts, pants, blazers and shoes like a kid with a satchel full of baseball cards. Dressing was not only part of my job, it was (and still is!) Part of my identity. Granted, I let the pandemic take that away from me, if only because I know it’s temporary. But! About once a week I get itchy. And when those moments hit me in the last 361 days, more often than I grab another piece of clothing, I grab a button-down oxford. And more often than I grab another oxford, I grab Everlane’s Japanese cotton oxford.

Here’s why that’s what I look for when I need to get out of the funk.

It counts as dressing up.



Let him do it, let him do it. The bar is low these days, folks. Unless you’re freshly doubled and prepared for the After Times, we still dress for this Zoom 16×9 square every day. And whether you button it all the way or throw it over a t-shirt, it tells people, “I’m tryingWhich is as good as it gets. All in all, it’s hard for me to call this a shirt. It feels more like a security blanket in these days when style is murderous.

But it also exudes a laid-back cool.

My favorite way to wear this button is to treat it like a bathrobe (may I suggest you take the size up and let yourself swim a bit?). I grab him on the way out of the bedroom, throw him half asleep, and let gravity do the rest. The sleeves roll up asymmetrically. The necklace, which I – wear with me here – jumps relentlessly, can stand up all day for whatever I want. And when one side falls off I let it lie until someone says something squeaky to the Zoom call and I have to pull it out to cover my ears. Sometimes I button a button like it’s a blazer. Sometimes i touch each button. There is no rhyme or reason to style, other than letting the shirt and the mood decide.

You will achieve it during all four seasons.

I explained a bit why this shirt works now. But what about when we’re all done with compassion? Well my friend, here’s a bona fide classic designed for all seasons, so believe it’s an investment (can we call it an investment for the fair price of sixty-two dollars, even?) on earnings for years. This summer, it’s the perfect shirt for the after-pool. Put it on the way mentioned above, maybe a button if you have to go to a store, and know that it looks just as good with a swimsuit as it does with chinos. In fall, it’s the perfect layering piece to pair with all your cashmere and cable knit sweaters. Ditto for the winter months. And if you – hiccup – you find yourself dressing again, that will work under that lost garment as well. You just can’t fail with this shirt. In other words, unless you buy it.

