TINITUS – a new fashion world led by inclusiveness, diversity and solidarity

August Getty (photo by Luke Fontana)

BEVERLY HILLS – A year ago, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus raged across the globe with terrifying results. Commerce, government, industry in fact, life as humanity knew it, has come to a standstill. And the silence left only a ringing in the ears. The impact was colossal and keenly felt when health officials and governments urged their citizens to isolate themselves and retreat to safer spaces.

Perhaps not surprisingly one of those industries that was greatly affected was the fashion industry. Last December, Elle magazine, which chronicles the industry, noted that “although it has been dismissed as frivolous when compared directly with frontline service industries that struggle to keep people in business. life and nurture the fashion industry, it is both a creative mecca and one of the most important in the world. most important budget heavyweights.

The deterioration of the fashion industry would have a serious impact on the global economy, not to mention the leave or unemployment status of millions of artists, designers, seamstresses and more.

Yet in the strangeness of a world surrounded by stay-at-home orders and an absolute lack of human interaction driven by fear of infections, hospitalizations, or even death, a vibrant creative force has emerged. in the virtual world led by reluctant young artists and visionary designers. bow to defeat.

In this virtual world, the creative force of Los Angeles-based haute couture designer August Getty, 26, exploded on an exploratory and in-depth quest to define a safe space for a new vision.

Getty has created a safe space to talk about what is often taboo in society, mental health, identity, politics, etc. Throughout 2020, Getty has continued to transform and this can be seen on Instagram with wigs; reconcile; and dresses.

But there was more as Getty broke away from a rigid model of conformity and headed for a vision, partly inspired by personal affliction and turning that affliction into a memorable fashion statement.

Getty, known for her intricate and daring couture designs, including designs by singer Katy Perry, and her sister-in-law, social media influencer Gigi Gorgeous, among others threw TINITE, the latest couture collection embracing a world created from pain to heal and celebrate.

The virtual world and wardrobe spanned over six months, using advanced CGI software and unconventional design methods to intricately render the handmade elements of Gettys creations with precision and elegance. Each sequin, stitch and gemstone is individually positioned on the virtual silhouette with meticulous attention to detail that matches haute couture work.

TINITE is a play on words referring to tinnitus, a hearing disorder, which plagues Getty and includes a constant ringing sensation.

Therefore, in a world that surrounds itself, the quietest outside forces are, the loudest ringing is much like after listening to loud music at a party or concert.

Last week, in an online presentation recounted by Getty, the launch video began in a barren wasteland until a background manifesto was spoken out loud and the world turned into a colorful explosion.

Getty describes TINITE like being created with such strong colors, you can hear them. It is a world accessed by vibrations and painted with the pain of its own struggles transformed into a stimulating artistic conquest.

It is a world of unity, solidarity, inclusiveness, equality, justice, passion and art. It’s a place for all walks of life to come celebrate who they are and what defines them, says Getty

TINITEThe goal of s is a goal of solidarity. The launch videos represent people from all walks of life, especially marginalized voices. Models range from a pregnant trans man to plus-sized people, blacks, natives and people of color. The message is clear: we are all one. TINITUS is for everyone because the future of fashion is inclusive and diverse.

Vibration I is a sequel to Getty’s latest collection, The White Hart. The dress is a symbol of strength and overcoming the darkness of the past. The bright pink color is like a flower that blooms in the spring after a cold dark winter. The sound game is an energetic entry to the portal of TINITE.

Vibration II is about finding the light in the dark and pulling yourself together. It is about stepping into a better being and letting go of the past. The dress is a symbol that we are all strong enough to endure the obstacles that stand in our way. The light is in each of us. The sounds resonate in the cave that leads to the robe which is presented in the light surrounded by rings of the opening of the sky

Vibration III refers to the pain of ignorant teachings that can be overcome and turned into love. The sound played in this video, although loud and intense, is not thunder, its people are clapping you so loud you think it is a storm. This dress symbolizes the struggle to be without excuse and free even through the attacks we face. Our pain and pain can be used to fuel the beauty that we each have within us.

Vibration IV is the heart and soul of the collection inspired by the rebirth. Through our struggles, we learn lessons and evolve into stronger and more powerful selves. This dress is an exoskeleton to symbolize strength. The dress is presented with the opera song in a comforting voice almost like an angel or mother watching over the rebirth presented.

TINITE is a reminder that while many of us have had a difficult year, there is hope. We are entering a new world led by inclusiveness, diversity and solidarity.

This year has taught us to be better people, to be better connected to each other and to be patient. TINITE allows those who exist there to be themselves and to be resilient.

The roaring twenties of the 21st century are just around the corner, and while many of us have been stuck at home in our sweatpants, fashion is here to help us overcome our pain and hurts from the past. We can use our pain to paint a better, more peaceful future.

This version is only the first experience of TINITE. Others will follow in July. For this initial launch, Getty released 4 original couture pieces from the collection, as well as the corresponding shorts.

The complete collection and the immersive digital experience will be unveiled at the same time numerically and in person in July 2021 during Paris Haute Couture Week, which will include an e-commerce platform and an interactive social element.

This first experience of TINITE will be hosted on the AUGUST GETTY Workshop temporary website, to finally switch to an immersive web experience in preparation for the Paris Haute Couture show in July 2021.