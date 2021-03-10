See her unique wedding dress

Refinery29

I’m fat, and this makes it difficult to use dating apps

I am a dating apps professional. Tinder? Above. OkCupid? I have a profile. The ex? I have posted numerous announcements. But using a lot of dating apps doesn’t always translate into finding a partner. In fact, the success of dating apps can vary due to a number of factors. Location, of course, my circles of lesbian friends in real life and online often complain about the lack of exciting and available singles in our area. But studies also show that black women don’t do as well on dating apps as their white or Latinx counterparts. These studies tend to be limited to heterosexual dating, but from personal experience I can say that race definitely plays a role in how you are viewed as datable, even as a lesbian. For me, dating apps are further complicated by another of my identities: I’m fat. When I say I’m fat, I’m not looking for someone to deny the statement and shower me with compliments. I am fat; I made my peace with it. In fact, I find myself and women with my body type are quite attractive. The problem, however, is how other women perceive and treat me. I grew up fat. I’ve always been a taller girl, with the exception of about six years of my life, from second year of high school to last year of college, when I was battling an eating disorder. During this time, I noticed how well people responded to me compared to when I was fat. The teachers who had known me to be fat started to listen to what more I had to say. Even though I lost weight quickly and dangerously, my gym and health teachers told me they were proud of me while teaching units on the threat of anorexia and bulimia. I caught the attention of boys and girls, men and women. What I learned from my experiences was that my weight was directly related to my worth. I have struggled with eating disorder for years without help because a lot of people don’t believe that black girls can have eating disorders. Problems like these are seen as white girl problems and dismissed with just a helping hand and a rebuke to pull yourself together. There was also the fact that I was a fat black girl, and when you’re a fat black girl, people don’t want to look at you. They are disgusted with you. They prefer you to shrink. So I did. The only person who said anything bad about my weight was one of my older brothers, who worriedly asked my mom if I had cancer. During my last year in college, I started eating again. I gained weight, stagnated for a few years, then gained more after I quit smoking and started working mostly at home. Now I am what everyone would consider fat. Back then, my feelings about my height were further complicated by my lesbian identity. I became bisexual at age 12, after years of sweating beautiful black women appearing onscreen in music videos. The first lesbians I saw were the adorable, iconic, mostly white, and all skinny ones from Showtimes The L Word. Watching this show all I could think of was this can’t be me. I don’t look like these women. What I didn’t know then was that this invention of the lesbian as white and slim and often rich too was quite new. There are many archival libraries and projects dedicated to preserving lesbian life from the 70s, 80s and before, where photos of black and brunette lesbians abound. To some extent, however, our modern understanding of what a lesbian is still hasn’t evolved beyond the The L Word stereotype amplified in 2004. When you close your eyes and imagine a lesbian, if you think of one. slim, white woman wearing a flannel shirt and beanie and driving a Subaru, you are not alone what you have been force-fed by the mass media over the past two decades. This still pervasive stereotype often dictates what other lesbians are drawn to. The belief that heterosexual women tend to dress more feminine and that gay women dress more masculine, for example, might lead a young lesbian to describe, or even internalize, their type of butch-lite. The idea that all lesbians are white and thin permeates a lot of pop culture, which further alienates lesbians who don’t fit into those categories. When the lesbians we see in the media look like Ellen Degeneres or Kristen Stewart, it becomes the coveted type. I won’t say that all young lesbians fall into this trap, but many do and where does that leave black and brunette lesbians? The simplest answer is that we love each other. However, the city I live in is highly segregated, so my dating options are mostly white and rather thin, making it difficult to connect with women who look like me. Although I have accepted the look of my body, and know that there are people who find me attractive, on dating apps being fat and black comes with the extra work of having to convince someone to be attracted to me. I get dates in apps, but I often have to spend a lot of time taking full body photos that show how fat I am so that when I meet a date in person they don’t feel duped or deceived. Sometimes I even have to add a note that I’m fat to my profile as an extra layer of precaution. The pandemic has made him even more stressful to this day as a fat person. Being single right now is difficult. I crave the intimacy and closeness of a partner, even just a casual sex partner, but finding one safely takes a lot of time and energy. Plus, thanks to every article on the importance of staying in shape during a devastating pandemic, weight gain has been a source of great anxiety for thin and middleweight people during this time. It has become more socially acceptable than ever for them to say that they are afraid to be like me. The fact that people are openly disgusted with your body type on a large scale makes dating particularly difficult, but there are also more everyday concerns: During the pandemic, most of the dates I attended included masked walks. Living in a very hilly city, which comes with a lot of heavy breathing and sweating on my end, which can be very sexy to say the least. Fatphobia is still rampant and widespread, and I would be naive to think that it doesn’t affect my love life; I know yes. No matter how confident I am in my body, there will always be someone waiting to make me feel small. Lucky for me, I have a community of fat girls that I can turn to and talk about these issues. When I don’t feel safe having a date with someone smaller, these women rush to reassure me that I am worthy of love and that if someone shows me or tells me otherwise. , this is not worth my time. We can talk to each other about food, sex, dating, and the discrimination we face at intersecting levels. We stand up for each other’s bodies and show each other that we are loved and attractive. Despite a world bombarding us with images of slim bodies and weight loss ads, we can feel protected and safe in each other. I love being single, but I will continue to date myself like I do everything else: voraciously. Slowing down now would mean letting fatphobic people rule my love life, which I have no interest in doing. I love the excitement of meeting someone new, the anticipation of a kiss, all the growing tension of discovering a shared desire. But for my next date? I have something colder and less sweaty in mind than a steep climb up a hill. And that’s okay too. DashDividers_1_500x100 Welcome to The Single Files. Each episode of Refinery29’s bi-weekly column will contain a personal essay that explores the unique joys and challenges of being single right now. Welcome to The Single Files. Each episode of Refinery29's bi-weekly column will contain a personal essay that explores the unique joys and challenges of being single right now.