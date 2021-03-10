Jon Hamm turns 50: Hollywood stars’ best fashion moments





Long considered one of Hollywood's best-dressed men, Jon Hamm has impressed us with his on-screen and off-screen clothing choices for over a decade. The talented actor, who turns 50 on March 10, also happens to be a major idiot, adored ever since he rose to fame with the lead role in Mad Men. As he celebrates an important birthday, here we take a look back at some of his best style moments. The role that made Hamm famous, Don Draper is easily one of the most stylish men in television history. Over the course of seven seasons of Mad Men, starting in 2007, the insanely cool publicity director showed off an endless array of pointy suits, crisp white shirts, and skinny ties. Jon Hamm with his Man of The Year Award, at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2010 (PA Archives) Amid Mad Men fever in 2010, Hamm received the International Man gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. He kept it classic for the event in a black tuxedo and bow tie. Jon Hamm arriving at the Esquire & Mr Porter London Collections: Mens Party at the Corinthia Hotel in London. (PA Archives) Making an appearance at a London Collections: Men party in 2012, Hamm chose a navy blue jacket and pants with a subtle check pattern, paired with a shirt and tie in complementary shades of blue. Jon Hamm is promoting his new movie Million Dollar Arm at the Meet the Actor: Jon Hamm event at the Apple Store in London. (PA Archives) Sporting a beard and glasses, Hamm rocked the off-duty actor's look while promoting the baseball movie Million Dollar Arm in 2014, wearing a gray shirt, casual pants and lace-up shoes. . Baby Driver European Premiere in London (PA Archives) Channeling Draper at the European premiere of Baby Driver in 2017, Hamm looked amazingly stylish in a midnight blue suit with a skinny silver-gray tie and matching pocket square. Standard evening theater price Evening Standard Theater Awards 2017 London (PA Archives) Proving pale suits aren't just for the summer months, Hamm donned a cream tuxedo jacket for the 2017 Evening Standard Theater Awards, adding a black tie and slacks and a pair of trendy velvet moccasins. The 91st Oscars Vanity Fair Party Los Angeles (PA Archives) Hamm knows that when it comes to high profile events like the exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, it's best to play him cool on the fashion front, which is why he went for a timeless tuxedo at the 2020s event.

