5 sustainable fashion lines for women

Fashion has a high environmental price tag, but it doesn’t have to be. With the arrival of spring and summer, here are five fashion lines that have increasingly sustainable approaches to making and distributing women’s clothing.

No fashion brand has achieved net zero CO2 emissions, and most still use far too much water and chemicals to be environmentally friendly. The other challenge for fashion is its throwaway culture, which leads to massive waste and warehouses full of used clothes that are too often shipped overseas, where they end up in landfills.

If you are going to shop, choose clothes that are well-made and produced in a sustainable way and, when you’re done, donate them to a local charity or consignment store, or resell them on thredUP, Poshmark, or TheRealReal. If you can’t give or resell, consider reusing your old clothes in your home instead of throwing them in the trash. As a last resort, consider recycling your clothes although many places do not support textile recycling. About 5.8% of American landfills are full of old clothes and organizations like Goodwill have warehouses full of used clothes they can’t sell.

As spring approaches, green shoppers are looking to step up their fashion sustainability game. Here are five fashion lines for women looking for eco-friendly options who are on their way to more sustainable clothing.

1. Karen Kanes Asymmetric Hem Wrap Top

Karen kane at has adopted transparent, ethical and energy-efficient production practices, and the reuse of hangars, among many changes to reduce its environmental footprint.

The asymmetric hem wrap top shown above has rolled up sleeves and an asymmetric hem that offers Karen Kane’s signature style. Soft 100% Tencel chambray fabric makes this top an ideal outfit for spring and summer. Tencel is a fabric made from wood pulp from trees grown in specialized forestry operations. It is produced using recycled and environmentally friendly solvents, which makes it eco-friendly and durable compared to other cellulosic fabrics.

2. Ash & Roses maxi wrap dress and Roses recycled acacia top

The Long wrap dress of Ash & Rose is a great choice for women looking for something stylish for the warmer months. The dress is made from leftover cotton jersey blended with natural plant-based fibers and produced using a zero waste production process. The cotton comes from fair trade workshops in Cambodia. Buying this dress will also support the fair trade movement.

And the Pink acacia top is made from 17% recycled polyester and 78% organic cotton. It is part of the Synergy Organic Clothing line. The company is in the early stages of sustainable and ethical production practices, including the use of bamboo and hemp fibers, fair trade and labor practices, recovery of waste fabrics and a selection of vegan products. An interesting feature of the site is its shop by impact filter, so that you can choose the values ​​that your clothes should represent.

3. Loose-fit Mangos pleated jeans

Loose-fit Dart jeans in 100% organic cotton Mango let yourself get the loose vintage look while reducing the impact of your pesticides. You can pair it with a top of your choice or go all-denim with a denim shirt. The jeans are available in three colors: ecru, pastel purple and light blue. The cropped design, dart details, high waist and side pockets make these jeans an ideal fit for women looking for a casual yet elegant look.

Organic cotton is not completely sustainable. Growing organic cotton does not rely on synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, but generally uses as much water as industrial cotton cultivation. Mango describes his journey to sustainability as a work in progress. It is committed to using 100% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester in its clothing by 2025 and 100% cellulose (wood and paper fibers) of controlled origin by 2030. You can also see the details of its efforts to reduce chemicals use in its textiles by this report.

4. The UpWest All-Day cardigan sweater

Committed to providing conscious comfort, another sleek and casual outfit on the list is the All-Day Cardigan sweater from UpWest is long, light and made from yarns containing 55% recycled polyester. The duster-length sweater is available in heather oatmeal and dark heather gray to create your look on a spring palette. It’s not an obvious summer choice, but these days we have the right to choose the look we love anytime of the year.

5. Wide Leg Dakota Warp + Wefts

Warp + Weft bills itself as the cleanest vertically integrated denim company in the world, which means it manufactures the denim in addition to using it in its clothing. They have already reduced their water consumption in the manufacturing process by over half a billion gallons and eliminated chemical bleaching.

If you’ve had enough of your skinny jeans, check out the Wide Leg Dakota. These versatile and timeless Dakota jeans expand across the leg after being sculpted in the mid section. The slight destruction at the knee and hem adds more character to the Dakota.

The Dakota is made from 20% recycled cotton, plastic and denim. Each pair of Dakota jeans is treated with HeiQ Viroblock, which turns the fabric into a germ-resistant surface.

We can each have an impact on the fashion industry by consciously purchasing more sustainable options. While the industry has a long way to go, these women’s fashion lines provide an opportunity to vote for sustainability with your spring and summer clothing purchases.

