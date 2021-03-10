Associate Manager, Male Merchandising Site job with Coach





Primary objective:

The Associate Director of Site Merchandising – Men’swill will support the merchandising and site operations for the Outlet e-commerce channel to help meet corporate financial and performance goals.

– Prepare the merchandising of e-commerce products for the Outlet e-commerce website

– Manage end-to-end store and product experiences for Men categories on coachoutlet.com

– Work in partnership with web and IT production teams to effectively resolve site or file issues as they arise

– Maintain and collaborate on backend files (event file, file upload, file deletion, etc.)

– Sequence and monitor Outlet eCommerce stores for Men categories.

– Update sequencing and refresh category stores based on data information, inventory, novelty, marketing, price changes and sales trends

– Act as an intermediary for all calls or problems encountered in products or stores for men

– Ensure all category refinements (filters, search, etc.) are optimized and working properly

– Become our Men Category Expert, leverage analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics) and cross-functional partnerships to create the best-in-class Ecomm experience

– Check site and reports daily to identify and act on product updates / needle moving sites

– Own weekly and ad hoc site reporting (store, customer, diagnostic, research) to identify business opportunities

– Participate in weekly team meetings with cross-functional partners to better understand business results and inform brainstorming efforts

– Participate in seasonal product presentations and monthly NA marketing kickoff meetings to stay informed on key products and marketing messages

– Keep the pulse on the competitive landscape to help inform future strategies and brainstorming efforts

The accomplished individual will possess … – BA or BS diploma

– Demonstrate strong skills in logical analysis and problem solving

– Excellent communication skills and team spirit

– Flexible and adaptable to changing priorities; able to organize, multitask and prioritize workload to meet deadlines

– Ability to interact effectively with team members and extensive cross-functional network at all levels

– Exceptional attention to detail and precision required; a thirst for learning and success

– Previous men’s merchandising experience a plus

– Excellent product sensitivity and ability to market the site in a visually appealing manner

– Must have strong Excel skills

– Preferred Salesforce experience

– Mastery of Google Analytics and / or microstrategy is preferable Our skills for all employees

– Drive for results: You can count on to exceed goals successfully; is consistently and systematically one of the most efficient; very results oriented; constantly pushes oneself and others to get results.

– Client orientation: Dedicated to meeting the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers; obtains first-hand information about customers and uses them to improve products and services; acts with customers in mind; builds and maintains effective relationships with clients and earns their trust and respect.

– Creativity: Offers many new and unique ideas; easily establishes links between previously unrelated concepts; tends to be seen as original and value added in brainstorming contexts.

– Sense of interpersonal relationships: Relates well to all kinds of people, up, down and to the side, inside and outside the organization; establish an appropriate report; builds constructive and effective relationships; uses diplomacy and tact; can comfortably diffuse even high voltage situations.

– Learn on the fly: Learns quickly when faced with new problems; a relentless and versatile learner; open to change; analyzes both successes and failures to find signs of improvement; experiment and try anything to find solutions; enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks; quickly captures the essence and underlying structure of anything.

– Perseverance: Pursue everything with energy, dynamism and a need to finish; rarely gives up before finishing, especially when faced with resistance or setbacks.

– Manage ambiguity: Can effectively cope with change; can change gears comfortably; can decide and act without seeing the big picture; is not upset when things are in the air; does not need to finish things before moving on; can comfortably manage risk and uncertainty.

Our skills for all personnel managers

– Strategic agility: Sees clearly ahead; can accurately anticipate future consequences and trends; has extensive knowledge and perspectives; is future-oriented; can articulately paint believable images and visions of possibilities and probabilities; can create competitive and revolutionary strategies and plans.

– Building effective teams: Merges people into teams as needed; creates a strong morale and spirit in their team; shares victories and successes; promotes open dialogue; let people finish and be responsible for their work; defines success in terms of the whole team; creates a sense of belonging to the team.

– Managerial courage: Does not retain anything that needs to be said; provides current, direct, comprehensive and “actionable” positive and corrective feedback to others; lets people know where they stand; deal with people issues on any person or situation (not including direct reports) quickly and directly; is not afraid to take negative action when necessary. Coach is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer and we pride ourselves on hiring and developing the best people. All hiring decisions (including recruiting, hiring, promotion, compensation, transfer, training, discipline and termination) are based on the candidate’s or employee’s qualifications with respect to the requirements of the position in question. These decisions are made regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic characteristics, race, color, creed, religion, ethnic origin, national origin, alienation, citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy or any other legally recognized protected basis prohibited by applicable law. Visit Coach at # LI-MS1 www.coach.com.

