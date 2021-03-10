Scottsdale Police are still making arrests nearly a year after Fashion Square was looted





Officers attribute the recent arrest of Paul Anthony Ruiz to new leads and surveillance video and say they have no plans to stop there.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. A new arrest was made in the 2020 looting incident which occurred at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Paul Anthony Ruiz, 25, is now one of 55 people arrested following riots that rocked the region in May last year. Officers attribute new leads and surveillance video to Ruiz’s recent arrest and say they have no plans to stop there. Surveillance footage during the riots and the discovery of stolen property helped investigators carry out arrests even nearly 10 months after the original crimes. “We are still following the leads, we are still actively investigating and this latest arrest is one example,” Constable Kevin Watts said. “We are monitoring social media, online shopping platforms, pawn shops, so we are looking at all of that.” Ruiz has been arrested on several felony charges, including burglary and selling stolen items from high-end Tiffany and Montblanc retail stores. “We have been able to return over $ 235,000 in merchandise to the victimized store and store owners in our downtown area,” said Mr. Watts. For officers like Watts, who has been with the force for decades, this act of violence was personal. “It was a tough incident all around, so we’re just trying to do our part, get those responsible, take advantage and victimize some members of our community, bring them to justice,” he said. declared.

