Let’s Dress Up specializes in creating magical childhood memories





There are many ways to create magical childhood memories. In fact, just dressing in fancy dresses around the house can make life seem like a fairy tale. For Judy Famigletti, this childhood memory actually sparked a successful business idea. This is how Lets get dressed was born. Now, the business takes even longer to dress up with a dedicated New York location. Discover the company’s journey in this week’s Spotlight on Small Business. What the company does Provides a princess-themed play and party space for New York City kids. Co-owner Samantha Myers told Small Business Trends: Kids choose from a wide selection of beautiful dresses, then pair accessories (chopsticks, handbags, tiaras and jewelry), have their picture taken and sit at tea themed on real China. We then have a story and a craft and of course a dance party to complete it all. Business niche Create a magical experience. Myers says: We pay attention to every detail, from the china at the tea party, to the embellishments we hand sew on princess dresses to the music playing in the background. We aim to make it a magical experience for kids every time they walk in the door and a stress-free 5 star experience for parents. How the business started Because of magical childhood memories. Myers explains: My business partner, Judy, founded it 10 years ago based on her childhood memories of playing dress up in her attic. Biggest victory Create a successful partnership. Myers says, Judy and I joined forces two and a half years ago. Our partnership has been everything we hoped for and more. We are now singularly focused on growing the business and will not stop until we achieve princess world domination. The biggest risk This same partnership. Myers explains that it could have ruined the existing structure, alienated customers and been frustrating personally and professionally if we weren’t a good partner. We have totally opposite skills that could have been problematic, but on the contrary made each of us prosper. She sews and uses a hot glue gun, I do Instagram and emails. The biggest challenge A major fire. Myers says: There was a fire several years ago and the whole business had to be rebuilt from the ground up. We got things creative and repurposed, moved things around on a shoestring, and just made it work. She added, COVID may give us a chance for our money right now, but we plan to come out on the other side better than ever. Lesson learned Accept small mistakes. Myers explains: All the little mistakes along the way come from teaching us what we do (and don’t want) to be. How Theyd spends an extra $ 100,000 Opening of a second location. Myers adds: We would open a second location in New York City so we could bring our magic to the downtown crowd. Company slogan Because once upon a time now * * * * * Image: Lets get dressed; Judy Famigletti and Samantha Myers







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos