How to wear a costume as a work of art, even at home





Michael Kors Collection jacket, $ 1,850, shirt, $ 950 and pants, $ 890, michaelkors.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Longing for the tropes of couture, but not quite ready to tie it up on a steep? There is a laid back way to walk the line this season. Take a look at the iconoclastic example of the late painter Lucian Freud, who often dressed for a day at his easel, donning a fitted costume. No banker’s tie pinching his chin strap, but instead, Freud found a more indulgent alternative. Under his jackets he preferred a narrow scarf, worn like a tie. It’s a touch that still holds a lot of intrigue for today’s zoom-filled world: keep your cool while not sacrificing comfort or style. British scarf specialist Connolly offers a luxury iteration, paired with pieces that match the roles of Celine, Armani and Michael Kors. We were trying to create a feeling of wearing a costume in a freer way, feeling like you were lounging or almost sleeping in your costume, says stylist Max Clark, who says he admires the way Freuds wears clothes beautifully. made but not treated in a too precious way. Other Freud favorites include turtlenecks with slacks or a thrown overcoat with relaxed poise. Try a textured knit from Herms or Ralph Lauren with trimmed pants from Givenchy. Meanwhile, for an outdoor foray, a simple and elegant coat from Herno or Balenciaga will refresh any look. And the final touch? A Cartier square-dial watch. As Freud said: I have a schedule, but no routine. Elisa Lipsky-Karasz and Jenny Hartman Giorgio Armani sweater, $ 1995, armani.com, Husbands pants, $ 480, husbands-paris.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



SESSIONS STUDIO A textured sweater for the day or an elegant white scarf for the evening add intrigue. Herms sweater, $ 1,625, and pants, $ 1,075, hermes.com, Anderson belt, $ 205, anderson.it, Birkenstock socks, $ 18, birkenstock.com, Michael Kors Collection sandals, $ 450, michaelkors.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Z Zegna jacket, $ 1570 for costume, Ermenegildo Zegna, 4 West 57th Street, New York, Asket top, $ 125, asket.com, Emma Willis scarf, price on request, emmawillis.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



PAINTING THE CITY Slip on a cool coat or cable-knit sweater to accentuate simple pants. Balenciaga coat, $ 3,150, and shirt, $ 450, Balenciaga, 620 Madison Avenue, New York, Tie Bar scarf, $ 25, thetiebar.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



BRUSHING UP Narrow silhouettes bring instant chic. Bottega Veneta sweater, $ 1,250, and pants, $ 1,300, bottegaveneta.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK





Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK

EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK

Ralph Lauren sweater, $ 995, and pants, $ 795, ralphlauren.com, Herms watch, $ 3,375, hermes.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Givenchy tank top, $ 580, tuxedo belt, price on request, and pants, $ 840, givenchy.com, Jimmy Choo belt, $ 395, select Jimmy Choo stores, Manolo Blahnik shoes, $ 895, manoloblahnik.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



CAFE SOCIETY Get ready for a coffee break. Prada jacket, $ 3,000, and shirt $ 835, select Prada stores.

Photo:



Eddie Wrey for WSJ. magazine, styled by Max Clark





Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK

EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK

Fendi coat, $ 5,100, fendi.com, Husbands pants, $ 480, husbands-paris.com, Connolly scarf, $ 433, connollyengland.com, Cartier watch, $ 8,100, cartier.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Ralph Lauren sweater, $ 995, and pants, $ 795, ralphlauren.com, Herms watch, $ 3,375, hermes.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Husband suit, $ 1,400, and shirt, $ 225, husbands-paris.com, Herms tie, $ 230, hermes.com, Connolly scarf, $ 587, connollyengland.com, Pantherella socks, price on request, pantherella.com, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shoes, $ 895, Saint Laurent, 3 East 57th Street, New York.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



MINIMUM EFFORT Bare pieces get a touch of polish with urban accessories like a tie or belt. Herno jacket, $ 800, herno.com, Asket top, $ 125, asket.com, Drake scarf, $ 215, drakes.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



NATTY BY NATURE Life is just a dream in casual tailoring. Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket, $ 2,850, shirt, $ 890 and tie, price on request, celine.com, Asket top, $ 125, asket.com, Cartier watch, $ 8,100, cartier.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket, $ 2,850, and shirt, $ 890, celine.com, Asket top, $ 125, asket.com, Cartier watch, $ 8,100, cartier.com.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



BRIGHT MOVE A scarlet shirt is a stroke of genius. Gucci shirt, $ 1,100, pants, $ 1,100 and belt, $ 460, gucci.com. Model, Henry Kitcher at Viva London; hair, Soichi Inagaki; makeup, Claire Urquhart; scenography, Samuel Pidgen.

Photo:



EDDIE WREY FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE, STYLE BY MAX CLARK



Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos