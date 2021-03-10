Fashion
8 ways the coronavirus pandemic changed style and fashion trends
The recommendations are independently chosen by the editors of Revieweds. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot in our lives, from the way we buy to the way we work to the way we practice. It also changed the way we dress. Because many of us have spent much of the past year in quarantine at home, the days of casual wear for the office and dressy outfits for the nights are over.
Instead, we turned to more comfortable alternatives throughout the house, from comfy loungewear to casual sneakers. And no pandemic fashion roundup would be complete without face masks, which have become the ultimate and essential accessory of the past year.
AsReviewed’s style editor, I’ve rounded up eight of the most popular style trends that came out of our forties, some of which we hope will continue long into the future.
1. Indoor clothing
Loungewear, the even more casual cousin of athleisure, was one of the hottest products of 2020, and it continues to be on trend in 2021. Be it a Lou and Gray matching set or a comfortable pair of joggers, loungewear has become the new stay-at-home uniform. I tested some of the best deals from last year and fell in love with the picks from the famous Instagram Richer poorer and bedding brand Brooch.
2. Slippers
For many of us, spending more time at home meant putting our heels and dress shoes back in the closet and opting for comfortable clothes. slippers instead. They became so coveted during the holidays that many styles sold out. Ugg slippers in particular have been a staple for the past couple of months. One of our writers tried the Ugg Fluff Yeah, which has thousands of reviews on Amazon, and high praise, they’re as soft and comfortable as everyone says and worth every penny.
3. Sports clothing
When gyms closed last year due to the pandemic, home workouts and virtual fitness classes have exploded in popularity. With them came an increase in sales of sportswear. While there are many amazing brands for exercise enthusiasts, some of our favorites include athlete, Alo Yoga, and Lululemon (the Line up leggings are the best choices of our employees!).
4. Face masks
These days we never leave the house without a face mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to recommend that people wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as states continue to reopen and even for those who have been vaccinated. Our experts at Review tested some of the most popular face masks there and I found the Athleta masks to be the most comfortable and breathable, with a three-layer construction for added protection. We also liked the Old Navy masks for the same reasons with their soft material and affordable price.
5. Sneakers
Our clothes aren’t the only things that have become more casual during the pandemic, and so are our accessories, especially our shoes. Sneakers from brands like Adidas (the Stan smiths are still bestsellers), Allbirdsand endorsed by Meghan Markle See have been all over social media. My personal favorites of everyone I’ve tested at Review are the Cariuma sneakers, which are by far the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet.
6. Pajamas
PSA: Pajamas are no longer just for sleeping. Through their forties, they have become suitable for lounging around the house, working from home and, in the case of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jodie Foster, attending award ceremonies. Some of the more popular matching sets include those from Summersalt, Eberjey, and Nordstrom.
7. Tie-dyed fabrics
Tie-dyeing really took off at the start of the pandemic, as we all looked for ways to have fun at home. Not only have tie-dye kits sold in almost every retailer, we’ve seen a surge of everything tie-dyeing from loungewear to sneakers to t-shirts. If you want to try it out for yourself, our experts have written a step by step guide on how to dye your clothes.
8. ‘Zoom’ tops
Sure, loungewear and pajamas are great when you have nowhere to go, but they’re not exactly perfect for video meetings with your boss and coworkers. (A hoodie or silk pajama set doesn’t scream “I’m a professional.”) Enter the Zoom tops, which are, yes, shirts that are suitable for Zoom video calls. The key is to find something that is polite but comfortable, like this puff-sleeve blouse with nearly 8,000 reviews on Amazon or this lightweight push button from H&M.
The product experts of Revised have all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Revised on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest offers, product reviews and more.
Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.
