Fashion
How the pandemic changed the fashion industry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. While the pandemic gets better every day thanks to the vaccine, COVID-19 and its impact are still spreading.
One of the many industries not immune to the effects of COVID-19 was the fashion industry.
Granted, there has been a major spike in online sales and demand for comfortable workwear for the home, but that was not enough to offset the overall decline in sales and hit the global economy.
Already in March and April, we were talking about how this was going to hit the fashion industry so hard, said Lori Falconer, president of fashion studies and associate professor at Kendall College of Art and Design.
The industry faced challenges like the rest of the world as people lost interest in buying clothes.
So the things we wear around the house have really increased in sales. And the more professional attire has diminished, Falconer said. People have switched to electronic commerce; they were already going in that direction, but it was just a bigger push.
The pandemic has exploded online sales, stores and manufacturers have closed, workers have been laid off and big brands like; J Crew, Brooks Brothers and JCPenney have filed for bankruptcy.
This pandemic has really pushed the fashion industry to forge ahead and go faster. Thus increasing the digital dependence of the industry and all players in the industry, Falconer said.
Many brands stopped working with foreign manufacturers because it was too expensive, which also made consumers buy more consciously.
We have been doing this for 18 years. So everyone is catching up, said Doug Philips, chief financial officer of Conscious Clothing, a clothing manufacturer in Rockford, Mich.
While Doug and his team at Conscious clothing have always focused on ethically and organically produced clothing, the biggest change they have seen during the pandemic has been the rise in online sales and demand for loungewear.
Our biggest challenge has simply been tracking all the additional orders from everyone who orders online. It’s been busy, Phillips said. The trend is here for lounge wear and comfortable clothing. I think everyone likes to feel comfortable.
While not as comfortable, high fashion was also forced to focus on the internet, especially during fashion weeks.
Grand Rapids-based celebrity designer, RC Caylan, recently participated in Arab Fashion Week.
While Caylan has participated in various fashion weeks including New York, London and Los Angeles, Arab Fashion Week was her first virtual runway.
Instead of the physical parade, you know, we did it virtually, Caylan said. We made a movie for my fashion show and then we showed it around the world at our Fashion Week in Dubai.
Throughout the pandemic however, Caylan said he had struggled financially because events were called off and no one needed gowns.
All the income for the year is gone, “Caylan said.” Most of my clients, you know, it’s events, or dresses that have been personalized by me, or wedding dresses, they’ve been postponed or canceled.
Despite these struggles from last year, these fashion leaders say the change for the good is already underway.
Caylan says he is designing more gowns as events start to return, thanks to the vaccine and the easing of restrictions.
For manufacturers like Conscious Clothing, they are still busy filling orders online and expect this busy wave to stay.
Leading fashion experts believe in a fashion resurgence just around the corner.
“I think we’ll see a huge resurgence in fashion because it’s fun, and fashion is a way of expressing yourself,” Falconer said. we will, I think “It’ll probably be bigger than what we saw in the roaring twenties of the 20’s. I think people are just going to go wild with fashion and hopefully they will.
