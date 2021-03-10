33 photos of Michael B. Jordan Epic Style Evolution

Michael B. Jordan is one of those guys who looks so cool because he looks like a real human – not one of those fake Hollywood guys. He also goes to work for his roles, which includes just getting ripped apart. Many times. There is something endearing about how human he seems. And there is perhaps nothing more human than the evolution of the style in front of the audience of MBJ.

Here is the tip about growing up in entertainment. All those photos of you going through difficult middle stages or trying to figure out what kind of clothes you liked or how to actually style your hair? MBJ has them too.

He’s now an absolute style icon, but it took a bit of practice to get there. He has long had a good eye for red carpet costumes, but his casual style was a bit more erratic. Now he looks cool as hell even when he’s wearing something as simple as sweatshirts. Take a look at how Michael B. Jordan’s style has evolved over the years.