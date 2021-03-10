Fashion
33 photos of Michael B. Jordan Epic Style Evolution
Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan is one of those guys who looks so cool because he looks like a real human – not one of those fake Hollywood guys. He also goes to work for his roles, which includes just getting ripped apart. Many times. There is something endearing about how human he seems. And there is perhaps nothing more human than the evolution of the style in front of the audience of MBJ.
Here is the tip about growing up in entertainment. All those photos of you going through difficult middle stages or trying to figure out what kind of clothes you liked or how to actually style your hair? MBJ has them too.
He’s now an absolute style icon, but it took a bit of practice to get there. He has long had a good eye for red carpet costumes, but his casual style was a bit more erratic. Now he looks cool as hell even when he’s wearing something as simple as sweatshirts. Take a look at how Michael B. Jordan’s style has evolved over the years.
1 out of 32
2004
The evolution of MBJ’s costume is truly astounding. He’s just a kid here – with a matching choir costume – but keep that in mind for his later years.
2 out of 32
2005
Oh, baby MBJ. Haven’t we all pushed back a cuff to make * clear * our most important accessory of the day?
3 out of 32
2006
Before he became a real style guy, Jordan dressed like any other guy in 2008. That is, with shirts and pants that didn’t fit.
4 out of 32
2008
There are a lot of things here. Lots of layers. Lots of ankle jeans pooling. Let’s take the jacket and drop everything else.
5 out of 32
2008
There is nothing offensive here, really. We’ve all worn sweaters that are a little too tight. But he’s still figuring out what works for him.
6 out of 32
2011
Pairing the graphic tee with sneakers is a combo that we can certainly leave in 2011.
7 out of 32
2012
Good. Its good. It might still look like an older family member picked it out for him, but that’s fine.
8 out of 32
2013
Daw, MBJ on her way to her first adult ball.
9 out of 32
2013
If you didn’t already know, we think it’s important to tell you that Mickey Mouse and camouflage don’t go together.
ten out of 32
2015
OKAY!!! That happens! MBJ’s costume style begins to shift beyond the basic and get edgy.
11 out of 32
2016
If you love a graphic t-shirt or sweater, we will never deprive you of it. But this that’s how you do it – no Mickey Mouse or matching sneaks required.
12 out of 32
2016
This is redemption for this 2004 choir costume. I made it.
13 out of 32
2016
A graphic t-shirt made simply, and in streetwear, that’s exactly how to elevate it.
14 out of 32
2017
This costume really put MBJ on the map for style guys to watch. He is edgy but adapts perfectly. Perfection.
15 out of 32
2018
MBJ proves that a haute couture suit doesn’t have to be heavy. The belt and orange details are everything.
16 out of 32
2018
It’s not just his costume style that has improved. His laid back style has also become hellishly cool.
17 out of 32
2018
MBJ loves a good sneaker and a statement jacket, and here he takes them both off without going overboard.
18 out of 32
2018
Jackets are starting to arrive in force. This one can stay.
19 out of 32
2018
First of all, yes, it’s unfair how good the clothes look on people with frames like this. Even still, he made many of us believe in the power of polo shirts.
20 out of 32
2018
Mixing patterns can give an outfit great detail, especially when they’re linked (like scratches and glass) and don’t overwhelm each other. Unlike Mickey Mouse and camouflage.
21 out of 32
2019
Meet MBJ, bringing glitter to life.
22 out of 32
2019
Is it floral? Just two tones? The ambiguity of the costume’s pattern is what makes it so cool. And rekindles the idea of what a formal suit can even look like.
23 out of 32
2019
High should never mean unreachable. MBJ wears a backpack, sneakers and a fluffy jacket. And damn it looks good.
24 out of 32
2019
Wearing a turtleneck under a suit is one of the easiest ways to change up a whole vibe. I highly recommend it for the holiday season.
25 out of 32
2019
Good jackets can make an entire outfit, just like this one. The base is simple – a sweater and pants – but the jacket levels it all off.
26 out of 32
2019
Costumes don’t have to be blue, black, or gray to look awesome. This crimson brown is a standout alternative.
27 out of 32
2019
Over the past few years Jordan’s style has really started to lean on fashion fashion, and that’s what we’re here for. This all camel look is just awesome.
28 out of 32
2020
I bet you never thought you’d see the day a grown man wears a designer, leather and floral harness – and it’s judged sexy. It’s called the FASHUN people, look for it.
29 out of 32
2020
Monochrome is a vibe for him, and this rusty turtleneck should really be a vibe for all of us.
30 out of 32
2020
He has always done formal suits well, but they have evolved like him. This one looks like a million dollars. It probably cost that too.
