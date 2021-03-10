Pregnant Christine Quinn looks more glamorous than ever in a sparkling black dress

She announced last month that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Richard.

And Christine Quinn proved she’s still the most glamorous person in the room by sharing a sultry prep clip on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, donned a sparkling black dress as she had her hair done in her dressing room.

The TV star looked radiant as she got pampered, showing fans a glimpse of her designer bags and clothes as she got ready.

Her shimmering dress seemed to feature a strapless design and showcased her many assets and a hint of her baby bump.

The blonde beauty had her light locks styled in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for typically bold makeup.

Christine, who recently confirmed she was around 28 weeks pregnant, called out her Selling Sunset co-stars Chrisell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald last week for not liking her pregnancy announcement on social networks.

She uploaded a Tik Tok video of herself looking up their names in the “ likes ” section and not finding any results while listening to the song by Chris Brown Loyal which repeatedly features the phrase: “ These h *** are not faithful. ”

And Quinn shared more information about her relationship with Chrishell and Heather for Us weekly the Saturday.

‘Chrishell [and I] mostly have a professional relationship, we kind of stick to that. I don’t really see her in the office, but, you know, we stay professional, ” she said.

As for Heather, Christine shared, “I spoke to her probably a week ago. She’s super sweet, were on good terms. I’m really happy for them that they’re getting married, ”regarding Young’s engagement with Tarek El Moussa.

Christine confirmed her pregnancy on social media by posting various headlines after the media started talking about it.

At the end of last month she sprangPeoplemagazine that she and her husband “are so grateful to be expecting our first child.”

She shared, “ I am a firm believer in the manifestation of my dreams and to this day I have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy has manifested itself.

Christine revealed: ‘We knew we wanted to start a family in 2021 and I saw myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations. ”

Christian and Christine got married in December 2019 and their growing family already includes a Yorkshire Terrier.