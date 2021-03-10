Fashion
Local News: Shopping Boutique in Exeter opens its doors (3/10/21)
Owner of Small Town Vibes Boutique in Exeter, Courtney Thomas Malotte currently works with nine vendors, but she looks forward to growing even more in the future. Jordan Troutman/[email protected]
Local woman makes dream come true with shop window
Shopping locally is an important part of giving back to a community and keeping local businesses in business.
Courtney Thomas Malotte, owner and operator of Small Town Vibes Boutique in Exeter, said she graduated from high school in Exeter and had always dreamed of opening a business in the city.
A new business adorning Exeter Square is Small Town Vibes Boutique. Owner Courtney Thomas Malotte sold jewelry to client Jill LeCompte on Thursday. Jordan Troutman/[email protected]
I figured if I ever opened a store it would be in my hometown of Exeter, she said. Last November, we made the decision to go ahead and find a location.
The Small Town Vibes store opened on February 6.
We inquired about a few other places, but these all failed, she said. My mom told me about this rental space and it took all parties two minutes to decide that this was what we all wanted.
The new shopping destination has a total of nine vendors, plus Malotte itself.
We don’t really have a specific style, she says. I want to have a wide variety and please everyone. My husband calls it vintage style.
With looks and on-trend fashion inspired by western clothing, formal ball gowns and home decor, Small Town Vibes Boutique is a one-stop-shop.
One of the reasons I wanted to do this is that I hate shopping online, said Malotte. I wanted to give sellers the opportunity to get their names known and give people a place to come and see and touch the products.
Currently, the items in the store are aimed at women, but Malotte is excited about future expansions.
We ultimately want to have more men’s clothing here too, she said. And soon we will also have harnesses. It feels good to build something in my hometown.
Knowing that she is giving back to her community and making her dream come true means a lot to Malotte.
We have clothes, jewelry, boots for men and women, decorations, bags, herbal medicine, goat’s milk soap and much more, she said. I want to focus on expanding prom dresses and menswear.
Small Town Vibes Boutique also offers a range of handmade knives and cases.
If anyone is interested in becoming a seller, please come in and show me your stuff, Malotte said. I want a variety of items.
We have great products that support both what people are selling and what they want to buy.
Staying abreast of trends and novelties is one of the keys to the activity of the store.
I was a waitress before that, so it’s a big change, she says. I’m used to being up and going all the time, but it’s really different.
Small Town Vibes Boutique offers a line of Mason Lowe print shirts, featuring a picture of Mason Lowe on a bull. The shirts are sold for around $ 25, and $ 10 of each shirt sold goes to the FFA in Exeter.
The hours of operation are currently 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. However, throughout March, the Small Town Vibes store will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
People can follow the Facebook page www.facebook.com/STVBoutique, or call the store at 417-342-8432 for more information.
