Students Host Day 2 of Michigan Fashion Media Virtual Summit





The second day of the Michigan Fashion Media Summit discussed the intersection of fashion, technology and mental health in the fashion industry. The summit kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday with a panel discussion on the role of technology in the future of the fashion industry. During the discussion, Scott Zalaznik, senior vice president of digital at Adidas, explained how similar marketing has become in the athletics and fashion industries.

“More and more, we are seeing a link between the two,” Zalaznik said. “Celebrities (are) concerned with staying in shape, athletes are interested in fashion. The consumer is less distinguishable from these two, which is a universal trend.” Julie Bornstein, another panelist, discussed the role of product managers, what it means to consider user experience and understand customer behavior. Bornstein is the co-founder and CEO of THE YES, a shopping platform that uses artificial intelligence technology to personalize the consumer experience. Before leaving the roundtable, she advised future entrepreneurs from the audience to seek out learning opportunities and make the most of the networking offered at the virtual summit.

“There is nothing that replaces experiences, (therefore) absorbs as much as you can,” Bornstein said. The event also included an introductory conversation with fashion designer Rachel Zoe and producer Rodger Berman, focusing on their journey and role as CEO. They talked about the benefits and challenges that come with being in a high position of leadership and provided some good strategies for those who may be starting to build an entrepreneurial profile.

Zoe emphasized the importance of using business thinking to drive her business model. “You need to have a thorough understanding of what your consumer wants,” Zoe said.

Zoe and Berman also reflected on how the career change allowed them to pursue their passions in entrepreneurship. Previously, Zoe was a stylist while Berman spent eight years as an investment banker and starting a media business. The summit then proceeded with an open conversation on mental health awareness in the fashion industry with entrepreneurs Peiman Raf and Katie Sands. Raf is the co-founder of MadHappy, a brand that aims to improve consumer optimism and open conversations about mental health, while Sands is the founder of lifestyle blog HonestlyKate. Raf discussed how mental health awareness in the fashion industry needs to be more accessible and hopes to see more internal workplace benefits for mental health. Sands agreed with Raf and encouraged members of the audience to consider finding activities that bring them joy. "If you've got a brain, you've got sanity," Sands said. Sands also mentioned the importance of finding inspiration, sharing how often the desire for originality can be overestimated since many brands have taken inspiration from others. Towards the end of the day, the students began to network with different professionals and peers. In an interview with The Daily, Kate Lowenbaum, co-chair of MFMS, discussed the planning efforts needed to create the virtual summit. "I certainly couldn't have done this without the support and continued motivation, passion and high levels of precision of the entire student planning team," said Lowenbaum. Uma Chalik, MFMS director of operations, agreed and told The Daily that she was proud of the organization's ability to stay flexible and learned new ways to communicate effectively. Chalik said she found speaker tracking to be effective in continuing group discussions and ensuring conversations remained engaging for a virtual audience. "In the theme for the rest of this year, (our summit) has pivoted into adaptability, and that definitely shone today as well," Chalik said. "It's been a lifelong learning session and it's been so cool to see it all come to life." Juliette Sibley, LSA Co-Chair, MFMS Co-Chair, recalled the main reason she joined the organization in her first year in an interview with The Daily. "A large number of students from diverse backgrounds and interests have come together for this collective mission: to connect professionals in the industry and the fashion media with the very bright students at the University of Michigan, and to fill this gap that was really lacking before. Sibley said. Nirali Patel, Daily News Contributor, can be reached at [email protected].

