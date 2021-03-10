See the fancy sights and cravings at Paris Fashion Week





Great designs at Louis Vuitton Nothing is too big for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Nicolas Ghesquire, Creative Director of Women’s Fashion, presented his Fall-Winter 21 collection at the Michel-Ange and Daru galleries in the Louvre. The collection was created in collaboration with the archives of the Italian artist Piero Fornasetti. Highlights include velvet dresses and jersey tops covered in Fornasetti designs of ancient statues. The Greek theme that mirrored the decor of the show was also evident in the gladiator-style strappy sandals, ankle-length, and shin-brimmed sandals. The models are dressed with fitted cape blazers with padded shoulders. Oversized outerwear echoed throughout the collection, quilted coats and vests were adorned with Fornasetti designs. Chanel goes off-piste The designers certainly missed the ski season this year as après-ski and 1970s Parisian chic influenced the artistic director of Chanels’ Virginie Viards AW21 collection. Viard showed off fuchsia knits, overalls and monogrammed overalls for the upcoming season, evoking fashion and love of travel. The parade took place in the corridors and intimate rooms of the Castel nightclub on rue Princesse, a favorite haunt of models and fashion industry insiders in the 1970s. Its generally dark red interior was decorated with black ferns for a ultimate chalet feel. Enchantment at Dior Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuris AW21’s show was a fairy tale. The creator was inspired by childhood stories Little Red Riding Hood and The beauty and the Beast. The collection included many dresses suitable for princesses, from voluminous and multi-colored styles to gothic red rose petals. The nostalgic feeling is also found through English embroidery blouses, white contrasting collars and white socks. A lasting history at Chlo It was the first collection of American designer Gabriela Hearsts as artistic director of French luxury brand Chlo. Hearst is also the head of his eponymous brand, which is usually featured on the New York Fashion Week program. Hearst took the show to the cobbled streets of the city’s Saint-Germain-des-Prs district to show off its debut collection for the label. Sustainability is essential for Hearst, both for its own brand and for its new role. Some of his initiatives for the Chlos AW21 collection included recycled handbags with tassels made from leftover fabrics, removing virgin polyester and viscose from the collection, and a backpack that raised funds for a charity for the homeless Sheltersuit. Balmain prepares for takeoff The creative director Olivier Rousteings collection AW21 for Balmain dreamed of an escape. Inspired by the founder of the house, Pierre Balmains travels after his very first collection 75 years ago, Rousteing organized the show of the seasons to come in a Parisian aircraft hangar. The aviation theme continued in clothing, from parachute dresses in khaki greens reminiscent of military pilots, to cropped leather aviator jackets, utility-style jumpsuits and shiny metallic jumpsuits. Rousteing isn’t the only one who dreams of a getaway. Jil Sander returns to normal Lucie and Luke Meier, Creative Directors at Jil Sander, offered a clean break from flights of fantasy, with a sleek and modern collection. Bold shades of orange and mustard yellow were paired with geometric shapes and monochrome butterfly prints, alongside a more neural palette of lilac, khaki and dark pink. The collection heralded a return to the norm, with shirt and midi dresses, pleated skirts and minimalist cuts, while offering indulgent flourishes with lace dresses, lavish layers of satin and delicate pearl embellishments. Here is the news of Loewe Irish-born designer Jonathan Andersons reigns at Loewe during the pandemic, the designer has adapted his presentations to include a Show in a Box, a Show in a Book. For AW21, Anderson presented A Show in the News, moving away from digital methods and reaching its audience through various newspapers around the world. Model Freja Berech Erichsen modeled the light collection Loewes AW21 at Le Train Bleu restaurant. Full of bright and colorful tones of green, red and yellow, every detail has been oversized, from balloon sleeves to giant brooches, sashes and pom poms.







