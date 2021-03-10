Fashion
Over 830 people at Nordstrom want this spring dress which now offers 50% off
Two things that go hand in hand (or should, at least) are sales and a spring dress. Seriously, finding the perfect spring dress that’s also on sale is a major win for all buyers.
Now that the weather is warming up, fashionistas are looking for an ideal wardrobe essential to quickly launch and go. That’s why over 800 people are viewing this long sleeve spring dress on Nordstrom.
Store: x BFF Hollie – Long Sleeve Jumper Dress, $ 39 (Orig. $ 79)
The dress is available in sizes XXS XL and comes in black, camel and gray. Even though it’s a sweater dress, this ribbed spring dress is light enough to wear even on a little warmer days.
Love the quality, thickness and subtle elegance, commented a five star review. Another reviewer pointed out that the material is wearable for cooler days as well. They wrote, The material is amazing! Definitely kept me warm when it got colder later in the day. It’s on the heavy side, but not too heavy where it weighs you down. I will also buy the other colors.
