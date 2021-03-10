Fashion
The goal-hungry city bounces in style
City rebounded from Sunday’s derby loss with a thrilling 5-2 win over Southampton.
The Saints came to play football and played their part in a game filled with goals, incidents and talking points.
The victory restores City’s 14-point lead at the top with nine games to go.
What happened?
Southampton started off brilliantly, limiting City’s possession with high pressure, closing and doubling whenever possible.
But if the intention was to emulate Manchester United’s effective tactics on Sunday, the hard work was undone in City’s first attack at 14 minutes.
Ruben Dias spotted Oleks Zinchenkos running to the left and his long ball was controlled by the Ukrainian and his low cross into the box found Phil Foden whose low shot was saved by Alex McCarthy and Kevin De Bruyne followed with a shot that started from below the bar.
It was Citys first consistent move and it had taken 14 minutes, but no one was complaining.
Referee Jon Moss believed Aymeric Laporte fought off Jannik Vestergaard and awarded a penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted.
During the half hour, the Saints goalie McCarthy appeared to knock Foden down as the youngster took advantage of his mistake, but the referee wasn’t as generous this time around and VAR backed him up.
Perhaps Fodens’ honesty had cost him, while Vestergaard fell as if a penalty had given him a no. Disconcerting.
The Saints were playing well and Ward-Prowse came close again with a viciously diving long-range shot that Ederson did well to repel.
But while City players felt they had been treated harshly with the penalty rulings, justice was served 40 minutes with a Riyad Mahrez special as Che Adams played a bad pass on the pitch which Mahrez intercepted, moved towards the edge of the surface, let go. one shoulder, then wound a low blow in the lower left corner of 18 yards.
And in the first half extra time it got even better with Mahrez again wreaking havoc as he drifted into the box, twisting that way and that before stroking a low drive against the foot of the post and Ilkay Gundogan pulled the rebound to do so. 3-1.
In the first 15 minutes of the second period, there were three more goals in this thrilling game.
First, Mahrez tormented the Saints’ defense again before looping a low home shot from 15 yards to 55 minutes.
Then, a messy defense allowed Che Adams to pull one off a minute later, before an excellent play from Foden allowed De Bruyne to retrieve the ball and the ghost in the box to pierce a low shot past McCarthy. .
There were more chances at each end in the remaining half hour, with the robot sides not having the chance to add at least a few more goals to their tally.
It was that kind of evening!
Algerian magic
Imagine being a full back with Riyad Mahrez approaching.
You might have an idea what’s going to happen, but stopping it is another thing.
The Algerian has been called magical and unplayable in recent months and the Etihad Player of the Month is all that and more.
But another could be devastating, he has nightmares for any opponent in his current form and he improves as the season enters its final months.
Hypnotic stuff from a very talented footballer.
ZINCHENKO CLASS
Oleks Zinchenko doesn’t steal the headlines, scores goals and rarely gets assists.
But he has become such an important player in this City team.
Stable, intelligent and modest, he rarely loses a pass and continues his work.
A full Etihad tonight would surely have given the Ukrainian a standing ovation for another refined performance.
WHAT THIS MEANS
City are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but the three closest teams below all have a game in hand.
AND AFTER?
Journey into town to Fulham on Saturday night, with a kick off at 8 p.m. at Craven Cottage.
Two goals and one spends a lot of working hours before being replaced!
PEP REACTION
To follow
STAT AREA
To follow…
TEAMS
City: Ederson, Walker, Zinchenko (Mendy 81), Laporte, Dias, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne (Aguero 72), Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez (Torres 61)
Submarines: Steffen, Stones, Sterling, Jesus, Rodrigo, Cancelo
Southampton: McCarthy, Stephens (Diallo 63), Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Salisu, Armstrong (Watts 72), Ward-Prowse, Djenepo (Tella 45), Redmond, Adams.
Submarines: Forster, Walker-Peters, Minamino, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Ferry
