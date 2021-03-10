12 homework styles that can come back to the office

Leading stylists and executive wardrobe consultants share their current favorites, from the ‘new home’ to cashmere hoods, which are all ‘raised’ and ‘warm and cozy’.



Face it, pandemic fashion has been the equivalent of style roadkill, a months-long haze of comfy sweatshirts, well-worn T-shirts, and dingy old slippers.

Now that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has sparked anticipation that office life could return in the coming months THR spoke to a selection of style experts speaking to the city’s creative and executive class about their new work-from-home staples. These are pieces that could make the transition to offices, although for many people right now, “it’s hard to muster the energy to create a complete look when you just go five steps to your table. kitchen to have a meeting, ”says stylist Andrew Gelwicks (@andrewgelwicks), who works with women behind the camera as well as actresses Catherine OHara and Jo Ellen Pellman.

As an Executive Style Consultant StephanieGisondi-Little (@composed_co) sees it, the current moment is all about items that can bring the comfort of the WFH back to the office: “I feel like no one is going back to very uncomfortable clothes, period except for a few people who love their heels.

If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link onour website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

12 ESSENTIALS OF THE WFH

Camp Knit Shirt

Men’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati (who dresses Dwayne Johnson) sees a knit camp shirt, like this offering from Basic Rights, as an updated version of a versatile knit polo shirt. “They’re a bit vintage, but not weird,” says Urbinati, who recently touted her men’s looks. lifestyle website, LEOedit.com. Short-sleeved knitted bowling shirt in biodegradable Lenzing fabric; $ 145, at basicrights.com.

Cashmere ballet flats

For shoes, executive style consultant Neda Rouhani (@neda_rouhani) is a fan of slides, as well as The Rows Fairy cashmere ballerinas with rubber sneaker soles, which she calls sophisticated and edgy and warm and cozy “; $ 790, at saksfifthavenue.com.

Quilted slides

Made with zero virgin plastic, the Greats The Foster slipper features a quilted nylon upper made from recycled fishnets and rugs, with a padded footbed wrapped in leather; $ 99, atgreats.com.

Cashmere hoodie

Men’s fashion consultant Andrew Weitz from The Weitz Effect (@theweitzeffect) has recommended lightweight cashmere hoodies and sweat jackets to its industry customers. “If you’re on a conference call at home, they have an elevated look,” he says, “and later you can just pair it with a polo shirt or a button. Weitz (whose clients include Tom Brady) of Loro Piana’s cotton and cashmere hoodie with a slim fit and sweatshirt-inspired style, “It’s casual but dressy enough for most offices.” Loro Piana hooded bomber jacket; $ 2,425, at loropiana.com.

The new house

What wardrobe consultant Andrea Lublin is “really big on” is “the new home. Emphasize the” new “,” she says, from brands like Tory Burch, Staud, Ulla Johnson and Zimmerman. “I would define a house as anything that lets you breathe,” says Lubin (@andreaslookbook), whose clients include Virgin Music President Jacqueline Saturn. “She could definitely be a size, but it doesn’t fit all the way down. Wear it with sneakers around the house or boots when you go out.” Ulla Johnson Dasha Dress in River Blossom Print; $ 445, toullajohnson.com.

Zimmermans Botanica midi book print; $ 950, at zimmermanwear.com.

Unstructured sports jacket

Stylist Jeanne Yang (@jeanneyangstyle) likes “cardigan-like” mesh sports suits and jackets that can be worn with a t-shirt now and “dress up later”. Unstructured and cut from the softest cashmere jersey, the Brunello Cucinellis jacket looks like a comfy sweater, says Yang, who dresses industry executives in addition to star clients like Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa and Jamie. Dornan. Brunello Cucinelli cashmere jersey blazer; $ 3,495, to mrporter.com.

Pajama style top

Stylist and Fashion Consultant Cat Pope (@ catpope22) likes the current trend for silk pajama-style tops from designers such as By Malene Birger and Diane von Furstenberg. “These are loungewear, but also work clothes, especially in a more colorful version,” she said, adding that they “would look great on these Zoom crop shorts, but could also go to the office under. a blazer”. Osablack and copper print silk top from Malene Birger; $ 350, at net-a-porter.com

Diane von Furstenberg’s Climbing Panther silk pajama top; $ 338, todvf.com.

Drawstring pants

Yang is also a fan of drawstring wool pants. Armani, APC, Boss and Givenchy all have well-polished models that offer the comfort of jogging pants. Etienne wool pants from APC; $ 335, tomrporter.com.

Giorgio Armanis stretch virgin wool seersucker drawstring tapered pants; $ 995, atmrporter.com

High waist pants

Consultants Stephanie Gisondi-Little and George Kotsiopoulos (@georgekotsi) both adopt the ease of high waisted pants.

Kotsiopoulos bought vintage 80s pleated men’s models from The Real Real: “They are also very comfortable for lounging on the sofa,” he says, adding. Cheers, and Ted Danson is my new style icon.

And Gisondi-Little (whose clients include writer-producer Ann Cherkis and producer Rachel Kaplan) loves Celine’s high-waisted flared jeans: they’re more comfortable and you can always celebrate the fact that you’ve got a size, she says. . “With a turtleneck, they’re so good, so Brooke Shields in the eighties.” Celine’s Dylan Flared Jeans in Union Wash Denim; $ 890, to celine.com.

