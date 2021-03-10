Farm union leader UP softens diktat dress code amid crackdown





Western clothing is not kosher in the villages, says the head of the BKMS; banned jeans for girls, shorts for boys



At a panchayat in the Charthawal area of ​​Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan National President Thakur Pooran Singh said boys should refrain from wearing shorts and girls should not. not wear jeans in the villages. If they don’t follow this order, they could be socially punished, he said, addressing the meeting in Peepalshah village on Tuesday. However, following a backlash as news of fiat spread, Mr. Singh appeared to soften his stance and said his intention was only to preserve the culture of the village. We have no problem with girls wearing jeans when working in the cities, but when they come to the village, they should follow the rural tradition and not bring Western influence to the village, Mr. Singh, who is also the face of the Thakur. community of the region. Mr. Singh said The Hindu that he was all for the education of girls and supported their employment in sectors where they are required to wear western clothes. Our daughters work in the police. They also go to schools where they wear skirts as part of the uniform. My only concern is that at home we should celebrate our traditional clothes, he said. Agreeing that crimes against women had nothing to do with what they wear, Mr. Singh said that by punishment he meant only to counsel those families who did not follow the advice of the panchayats. The farmer chief criticized the media for not reporting that in the panchayat he also urged people not to vote for candidates who were handing out free alcohol during the elections. The meeting was called following the panchayat elections and social issues were also raised during the discussion. Panchayats are responding to local sentiments and his statements need to be put into context, he said. Singh, who has led a march against the BJP government’s farm policies in the past, is also keen to get farmers and the government to come back to the table to resolve the issue of contentious farm laws. It’s good if the government changes the laws as long as it comes up with a law guaranteeing the MSP, he said.

