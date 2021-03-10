AI-Platform adds clothes to its analyzes





Signals Analytics, an AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform, has launched a platform to color information about the apparel industry. The platform connects data from over 13,000 external sources, including Target, Walmart, Macys, Amazon, Instagram, Nordstrom and more, providing contextualized insights into the consumer, competition and commerce landscape, fueling faster and more effective go-to-market strategies in an industry where the need for speed is greater than ever, the company said. New York-based Signals Analytics uses its patented machine learning to help retailers and global brands maximize the impact of analytics. The fashion category is new to the company and is an industry that was hit hard in 2020 during the pandemic. The company said many clothing brands are struggling to sell existing inventory, new innovations and product launches. Its internal data showed that the number of new products launched on e-commerce channels fell 56% year on year, and even as countries start to reopen. The new platform aims to help predict how consumers feel about booming fashion trends, as well as what competitors are doing. It provides an information system from which brands can improve decision making, reduce the time between product development and launch, anticipate trends to improve product design, and generate effective merchandising and marketing strategies. , said Signals Analytics. Clothing is also emerging as a trendy private label category, based on recent Target and Walmart launches. As apparel companies continue to plan for future ventures, it is critical for them to embed a strong data strategy across all areas of the business, from concept to commerce, said Guy Cohen, Chief Product Officer of Signals. Analytics. Fashion has always been seen as a creative field rather than a data-driven one, lagging behind in insight-driven decision making. By layering advanced analytics and predictive capabilities like that of Signals Analytics, brands can balance art and science, using data-driven insights to create product lines that speak to what will actually drive consumers. to add items to their online shopping carts. Some trends that the company has spotted through its platform: Increase in sportswear. While there has been a decline in new product launches, this was not the case in this part of the category as consumer conversations about shock absorption, quick-drying, and antimicrobial materials increased by. 272%, 394% and 740%, respectively.

Durability. The platform found that discussions around the issue have increased by 21% in the past six months and that specific materials have seen bumps in activity such as bamboo (up 368%), jute (up 2566%) and lyocell (up 691%).

Dispel gender norms. Signals Analytics has seen strong demand for chunky heels, wedges and wing tips in the men’s shoe category, but few men’s products have these attributes, the company said, highlighting white space allowing Product designers reconsider gender norms and characteristics of products for men.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos