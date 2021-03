Souls Grown Deep Funds Paskho, Black-Owned Sustainable Fashion Brand

Patrick Robinson, Founder and CEO of Pashko Courtesy of Pashko



The Soul Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership is leading an economic development initiative to benefit the famous quilting community of Gees Bend, Ala. The Atlanta-based nonprofit, which has facilitated the acquisition of more than 350 works by South African-American artists for the collections of some 17 museums across the country, is investing $ 600,000 in Paskho, a style socially responsible living and belonging to blacks. clothing company to establish a production unit located in Gees Bend, a poor and isolated region with an average annual income stagnating at US $ 12,000. The investment was made through a convertible note, the terms were not disclosed. The Paskho pod at Gees Bend offers new fair wage opportunities through high quality jobs for a community that has faced historic discrimination and access barriers for decades, Maxwell L. Anderson said Wednesday, president of the foundation, in a press release. Gees Bend is home to a quilting community where over 100 artists from the Foundations collection have lived and practiced. Over the past six months, her economic development activities have generated nearly half a million dollars in income for quilters by providing them with new avenues of market access, through partners such as American Giant. and Etsy and by increasing performances and exhibitions in galleries. The launch of the Paskhos production module at Gees Bend is scheduled for the second quarter. Paskhos’ goal is to disrupt poverty and inequality by empowering decision makers and following sustainable practices, and Gees Bend’s capsule embodies what we aim to achieve, said Pashko Founder and CEO Patrick Robinson, in a press release. Robinson had worked for Giorgio Armani, Anne Klein and Gap before founding the high performance and environmentally friendly brand Paskho. Last July, the company launched a community-based manufacturing program, which adapted a home-based production model similar to that of cottage industries in developing countries. At the same time, the foundation committed in 2019 to commit 100% of its endowment to promote racial and social justice and economic opportunities through impact investments focused on the creative economy. Souls Grown Deep has a collection of over 1,100 works by approximately 160 artists, two-thirds of whom are women. He launched a multi-year program in 2014 to transfer the majority of his collection to leading museums, with an initial donation of 57 works to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. So far, this program has reached 17 museums, including the San Francisco Art Museums, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Dallas Museum of Art.

