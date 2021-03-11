Gonzaga’s men and women claim CMC titles in dramatic fashion





Men’s basketball team Gonzaga overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to win the CMC tournament championship against BYU last night 88-78 Corey Kispert started the second half for the Zags and Jalen Suggs ended it by combining the two for 40 points on the night. Gonzaga coach Mark Few says they needed a test like this to prepare for the NCAA tournament Mark Few on BYU Win 2021-03-10 Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga’s five starters in double digits with 23 points. Rookie is all smiles about Gonzaga winning his second straight CMC tournament title Jalen suggests winning WCC 2021-03-10 title Joel Ayayi scored 18 points while Corey Kispert added 17 as the Zags went undefeated at 26 and headed to the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga women overcome food poisoning at BYU top for WCC Crown Okanogans Jill Townsend hit a batsman to beat BYU 43-42 to win the CMC tournament championship on Tuesday Townsend and several other Bulldogs fell with food poisoning on Monday night and the head keeper didn’t even start the championship on Tuesday. In fact, the only basket Jill touched was the match winner. Coach Jill Fortier says win proves Gonzaga’s mental and physical toughness Lisa Fortier on Gonzaga’s comeback victory 2021-03-10 Townsend says she wasn’t sure if she could play Tuesday at all, let alone hit the winning shot Jill Townsend on BYU Win 2021-03-10 Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga with 13 points. This is the Bulldogs’ first CMC tournament title since 2018. Panthers dominate Kodiaks at Sanchez-Blanco late goal We had a feeling that last night’s prep girls football game between Wenatchee and Cascade would be good, and it didn’t disappoint. After a scoreless first half, Wenatchee scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute after a steal from Gisel Sanchez Blanco and fed his sister Yareli. Sebastian Moraga and Matt Wisen got the call here on NCWLIFE Wenatchee vs Cascade Highlights 2021-03-10 The victory improved Wenatchees’ record to 3 and 1 while Cascade dropped to 2 and 1 on the season In another action Tuesday, Jayden Brown scored another hat trick to lead Eastmont to a 5-0 victory over Cashmere. The Wildcats improved to 4 and oh with the win. Royal edged Chelan 3-2. Okanogan knocked down Omak 8-1. Tonasket brought it to Liberty Bell 8-nothing. And Ephrata squeaked past Quincy 3-2. The Eastmont School District is trying to publicize the Friday football game between Eastmont and Wenatchee. No fan will be allowed at the match Eastmont PSA No Fans Friday 2021-03-10 The school district is working with the East Wenatchee Police Department to try to prevent fans from congregating outside the stadium. Because it’s on school district property, fans who congregate outside the fences can violate social distancing guidelines, causing the game to stop. Of course, your best bet for seeing the game is here on the NCWLIFE channel. Grant and I will have your game by game with our pre-game starting at 6.30pm

