Business-focused student pursues dreams of working in the fashion industry ‹Pepperdine Graphic

Freshman Ray Morris wears a Pepperdine t-shirt in Mount Laurel, Alabama, after registering as a student in April. Morris said she visited and fell in love with the Malibu campus during her freshman year of high school when her father took his family on trips to Los Angeles and San Diego.

Freshman Ray Morris moved to Los Angeles in September and began pursuing his passion for business and making a name for himself in the fashion industry. Morris began to juggle a modeling career, interning with Summit One Source and a full-time class schedule – while adjusting to living in a new environment 2,000 miles from his original state.

Before moving, Morris lived in Vestavia Hills, a small town south of Birmingham, Alabama, but said she dreams of experiencing something new and different, outside of her home state.

“I really had a strong desire to go out and learn more – I just wanted to experience other things and cultures and more people, and I love the beach,” Morris said. “The beach is my happy place, so being so close to it makes me so happy.”

Morris is a International trade major and she said she dreams of working in the fashion industry. Growing up, Morris watched her parents navigate the business world, which prompted her to follow in their footsteps and immerse herself in it.

Morris said he gained first-hand fashion experience through modeling with Managing unrelated models. Morris started her modeling career five years ago and she said she had learned many useful skills along the way.

“I chose photography, hair and makeup and part of the business side, so I’m really interested in continuing to develop my passion in this area and I could see myself getting into the high fashion brand,” Morris said.

After moving to Los Angeles, Morris said she started an internship with Summit One Source focusing on the development of international and national partnerships. She is currently working on a project that provides COVID-19 testing for NCAA basketball bubbles.

While Morris has successfully taken advantage of the many business opportunities Los Angeles has to offer, she has also learned to balance her workload and social life. Although Morris has yet to walk around campus as a student, she said she has been able to meet a lot of new people by messaging other students in her Zoom classes.

“I loved meeting everyone, although it’s kinda weird messaging people on Zoom,” Morris said. “But just the friendships that I made in different classes, like my first year seminar, it’s really cool to hear where everyone is coming from in the presentations and to see people in China, Ireland, in England where I also had people in my classes from India. It just doesn’t make sense to know that all these people go to one school.

Morris joined a sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and she said she loved being able to connect with her sisterhood sisters through Zoom and in her pledge class group chat.

While attending Pepperdine and moving to Los Angeles, Morris said she learned many invaluable life lessons. Although she was very nervous to move, she was able to form close friendships by staying true to herself.

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is just to be yourself. Be nice to everyone. There are so many amazing people here, ”Morris said. “You never know who you are going to meet. Don’t be nervous. There are so many people, so many friendships and so many opportunities. You just have to be open to them and be ready to live the Californian life. “

