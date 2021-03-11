An Illinois bridal boutique offering bridal gowns to frontline workers





A small business owner is doing his part to give back to those who have already given so much during the pandemic.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. The owner of a bridal shop in Naperville, Illinois gives a huge surprise to a few lucky frontline workers to help them out on their big days. Sue Cerulli, owner of Bri’Zan Couture, gives back to those who have already given so much during the last difficult year. Cerulli is giving away 26 gowns to frontline and essential workers for free throughout the month of March. This is how she celebrates the 13th anniversary of her store. “They took care of us during the pandemic and I wanted to take care of them,” Cerulli said. Bri’Zan was closed for four months last year. Still, Cerulli wanted to give back. “I am grateful to be able to contribute,” she said. “I am thankful that we are always open, being a small business.” There are 150 pre-selected new dresses, ranging in price from $ 1,500 to $ 3,500. The brides are selected in a lottery. “I wanted to bring back some kind of love, happiness and joy and a little bit of sparkle,” Cerulli said. Veronica Drase is a palliative care social worker and one of the recipients of a free dress. “I don’t have the words to express how grateful I am for them to do this. I am speechless,” Drase said. Drase is planning a wedding in October, but as things get back to normal, seller prices skyrocket, making the dress even more special. After a year of unpredictability, devastation and at times sadness, Drase can’t wait to celebrate her love and soak up that brief moment in time when things feel a bit like normal. Cerulli said the giveaway was not just for healthcare workers. It includes all the essential workers like grocery store cashiers, guards and even truck drivers. For more information on how to be added to the lottery, Click here.

