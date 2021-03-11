As the committee assesses its protocols, all a team needs to play in an NCAA tournament are five healthy players.

All a team needs to play in this year’s NCAA tournament are five healthy players. And a coach? The NCAA will get back to you on this.

The fluid nature of a March madness played out in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was explained on Wednesday, hours before the NCAA Selection Committee began meeting to take out a squad of 68 teams that could stay on the move until the matches end next week.

Explaining a number of contingencies that could come into play if teams are exposed to COVID-19, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said as long as a team has five players in good health, it is good to go. What if the coaching staff on this team is wiped out by the coronavirus?

“Honestly, this is probably something we should be talking about in committee,” he said.

For months, the NCAA has established protocols to make sure the tournament runs in a somewhat normal fashion. The biggest change is that all 68 teams will descend on Indianapolis next week, and all games will be played in and around the city for 19 days.

Players will have their own rooms and teams will have their own floors at designated hotels throughout their stay in Indiana. Players and coaches will be frequently subjected to virus testing and contact tracing. To increase this effort, when in training and games, players will wear devices that track their location and can track people they have been close to – useful if any of these close contacts are positive. .

Two weeks ago, the NCAA released its policy on how and when teams participating in the tournament could be replaced if they are affected by the virus. The parenthesis comes out during the usual revelation, Sunday evening. After 6 p.m. Tuesday, the teams making the pitch cannot be replaced if they fall ill, and their scheduled opponents would simply move into the bracket.

But Gavitt acknowledged that as long as a team has five players, they can stick around as long as they keep winning.

“We decided if they had five eligible and healthy players,” they could play, he said. “We struggled with the unforeseen, and we felt it was fairer for a team that was winning its way, that even if they were compromised, they should have the opportunity to play rather than be replaced.”

The task of constructing the parenthesis has also been significantly altered by the pandemic. Committee chairman Mitch Barnhart, the Kentucky athletic director, said he was encouraged that all but six of the top 100-ranked teams have played at least 20 games this season. But he admitted that very few team seasons have been “normal”.

Just one example: Michigan is heading to the Big Ten tournament as the regular season champion despite having fewer wins than an Illinois team that has played more games. Michigan did not play for a 22-day period in January and February.

“We are looking at the availability of players,” Barnhart said. “We are looking at who played and who missed games. We put another item on our tracking sheet to account for this unique circumstance.”

Despite all the uncertainty, the undefeated Gonzaga nearly secured the seed in the overall standings with his victory from behind over BYU in the West Coast Conference Final on Tuesday night.

Michigan, Baylor and Illinois appear to have the inside track over the other No.1 seeds, while Duke and Kentucky lead a longer-than-usual list of blueblood programs that have struggled. and must win their conference tournaments this week to make March Madness.