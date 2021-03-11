The Berryou shirt dress is perfect for the beginning of spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It can be hard not to jump the fashion gun once the weather starts to heat up. Now that we were solidly in mid-March, any glimpse of the sun causes a lot of We prematurely thinking it’s time to break out our spring dresses.

Alas, barely approaching the beginning of spring, much of your closet is probably still off-limits. But if you want to rock a dress now, our choice is definitely this shirt dress from Berryou! It has an effortless style that you can pair with stylish tights and ankle boots, or wear it alone with strappy sandals later in the season.

Get the Berryou Women’s Casual Ruffle Pleated Buttons Adjustable Sleeve Dress for prices starting at only $ 20, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is not your typical shirt dress, it is designed in an ultra-feminine fashion which is flattering and comfortable at the same time. Its oversized swing-style fit gives off tunic vibes and is accented by a layer of tiered ruffles right at the hem. It has buttons on the front and they create a v-neckline. This dress also offers a mini collar, which fits well with the casual yet preppy aesthetic.

In addition, the dress has two patch pockets on the chest, as well as hidden pockets on the sides of the hips hello, convenience! The sleeves are made in a 3/4 length and are wrapped in cuffs which are held in place with a button placket. There are so many ways to describe this dress, but we like to think of it as a high everyday version of a traditional safari outfit!

Buyers say this dress is a must-have, and looks like it could have been hung right off the shelves of a trendy boutique. Fortunately, it’s a lot more affordable than that. You may not be able to wear all the spring dresses in your wardrobe right now, but this fabulous find will get you through this transitional time in style!

