Miami’s Runway of Dreams uses fashion to help people with disabilities feel more confident – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former fashion designer and mother of a child with muscular dystrophy founded “Runway of Dreams” to help people with disabilities feel more confident through fashion.

On Tuesday evening, the foundation held a parade of adaptive clothing at Carpool Cinemas in Wynwood.

Founder Mindy Scheier said it’s all about inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities. The organization wants to expand the reach of adapted clothing to promote people with disabilities in fashion.

“Consumer adaptive clothing is important and you have to understand that people come in all different shapes, sizes and abilities,” said Scheier, “and adjustments can be made to clothing to make it easier to dress so that everyone has a choice. and can present themselves. world and exactly as they want it.

Runway of Dreams first partnered with designer Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, making history by creating the very first line of adaptive clothing for children called Tommy Adaptive. Now Zappos Adaptive, Stride Rite and Kohls are also on board.

During Tuesday’s show, South Florida models with all types of disabilities, ethnicities and ages strutted along the runway.

Athlete and author Chris Ruden was born with limb problems and diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 19.

“My biggest desire for a show like this is to have that kid or that adult who never felt confident, who never felt the potential that he really has, to see me or to see one of the other people walking and knowing that it is possible, that it is probable and that they can create a quality of life regardless of their situation, ”said Ruden.

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone hosted his daughter Kloey’s show, whose autism spectrum and hiked the track for the first time,

“It’s the first time she’s done a track. Are you nervous? Fatone asked Kloey.

“A little,” Kloey said. “I don’t want to trip, fall and embarrass myself.”

“You won’t. You’ll never embarrass yourself, ”her father replied.

Paula Carozzo was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of five. Ordinary shoes didn’t work for her. She said that Runway of Dreams brings people like her to the fore in more ways than one.

“My life has had many challenges, but one of the challenges I saw the most was not being adequately represented in the media, in fashion and in the entertainment industry and that’s what I am here to do today, ”Carozzo said.

What a wonderful foundation to make everyone feel as confident as they deserve.

The show will premiere on March 11 on Runway of Dreams YouTube Channel from 20h

For more information on the foundation, visit runwayofdreams.org.