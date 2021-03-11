Fashion
Miami’s Runway of Dreams uses fashion to help people with disabilities feel more confident – CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former fashion designer and mother of a child with muscular dystrophy founded “Runway of Dreams” to help people with disabilities feel more confident through fashion.
On Tuesday evening, the foundation held a parade of adaptive clothing at Carpool Cinemas in Wynwood.
READ MORE: Forgiveness request rejected for the voting rights leader
Founder Mindy Scheier said it’s all about inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities. The organization wants to expand the reach of adapted clothing to promote people with disabilities in fashion.
“Consumer adaptive clothing is important and you have to understand that people come in all different shapes, sizes and abilities,” said Scheier, “and adjustments can be made to clothing to make it easier to dress so that everyone has a choice. and can present themselves. world and exactly as they want it.
Runway of Dreams first partnered with designer Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, making history by creating the very first line of adaptive clothing for children called Tommy Adaptive. Now Zappos Adaptive, Stride Rite and Kohls are also on board.
During Tuesday’s show, South Florida models with all types of disabilities, ethnicities and ages strutted along the runway.
Athlete and author Chris Ruden was born with limb problems and diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 19.
“My biggest desire for a show like this is to have that kid or that adult who never felt confident, who never felt the potential that he really has, to see me or to see one of the other people walking and knowing that it is possible, that it is probable and that they can create a quality of life regardless of their situation, ”said Ruden.
NSYNC’s Joey Fatone hosted his daughter Kloey’s show, whose autism spectrum and hiked the track for the first time,
READ MORE: Online tax plan to strengthen the unemployment system
“It’s the first time she’s done a track. Are you nervous? Fatone asked Kloey.
“A little,” Kloey said. “I don’t want to trip, fall and embarrass myself.”
“You won’t. You’ll never embarrass yourself, ”her father replied.
Paula Carozzo was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of five. Ordinary shoes didn’t work for her. She said that Runway of Dreams brings people like her to the fore in more ways than one.
“My life has had many challenges, but one of the challenges I saw the most was not being adequately represented in the media, in fashion and in the entertainment industry and that’s what I am here to do today, ”Carozzo said.
What a wonderful foundation to make everyone feel as confident as they deserve.
The show will premiere on March 11 on Runway of Dreams YouTube Channel from 20h
NO MORE NEWS: With state-standardized testing season approaching, lawmakers seek to remedy ‘COVID slide’
For more information on the foundation, visit runwayofdreams.org.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]