9th Ohio State kicks off postseason play after four-game slippage

Despite a late season drop, Ohio state is still in a prime position for a deep playoff run that escaped a surge by Buckeyes in 2020.

No.9 Ohio State (18-8, 12-8) has suffered a four-game losing streak since February 21, its longest of the season. To start its playoffs at the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, Ohio State will face Minnesota (14-14, 7-14), to whom it lost earlier this season.

Although the Buckeyes struggled down the home stretch, head coach Chris Holtmann said team morale was still very high heading into the playoffs.

I think everyone is in a good position, said Holtmann. Outside of the Iowa game, there was some really good stuff to come out of that stretch. The guys are well placed here and ready to advance in tournaments.

After last season’s Big Ten tournament was abruptly called off just a day after it kicked off, Holtmann said some of the last years of experience could fit into their first return to Indianapolis since that day.

As we take the bus there might be a bit of déjà vu, Holtmann said. At that time, everything was normal. The restaurants were full, the hotel was full, it was very busy, the hotel was buzzing. And then it didn’t buzz that much once it all started to stop.

The Buckeyes went through the final four-game stretch in which they faced three top 10 teams and a growing Michigan State team. Other than a 73-57 loss at the time-No. 9 Iowa Buckeyes have lost every game in the 5-point or less stretch.

As the level of competition has been similar to what the Buckeyes should expect to see in the playoffs, Holtmann said there were a few bright spots to be learned from this recent slippage.

There have been big segments of the games where I’ve been really happy with things, Holtmann said. I just think it’s the balance between owning, as coaches and players, what we need to do better and also recognizing that you’re not in those positions, whether it’s late in the game or in one or two possession games against good teams, if you’re not playing. reasonably well in stretching.

At the end of the regular season on Saturday, the Buckeyes had to wait to prepare for Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers earned their spot Wednesday with a 51-46 victory over Northwestern.

Ohio state gave up its only regular-season Golden Gophers meeting in a spectacular fashion, falling to Minnesota 77-60 on Jan. 3.

In their only fight, the Buckeyes managed to hold Minnesotas top scorer and red-shirted junior guard Marcus Carr to 15 points on an ineffective 3-of-12 on the field.

However, their struggles throughout the season against the Greats played a part in the loss as they struggled to contain 7-foot junior center Liam Robbins, who posted season highs in points and rebounds against the Buckeyes with 27 and 14.

Robbins missed the Big Ten tournament opener against Northwestern with an ankle injury.

With the extra time with no opponents to prepare and a losing streak over their heads, Holtmann said the teams approach in training was a bit more self-focused while lightly exploring the Golden Gophers and the Wildcats.

We tried to focus on ourselves, at the same time, knowing that we were trying to prepare, to have a piece of every training where you prepare for the opponent, Holtmann said. Monday was a bit more geared towards us most of the practice, Tuesday was a bit more geared towards preparing for what we could see.

Besides high-caliber competition, the playoffs potentially present another challenge for the sick Buckeyes: consecutive days of competition.

Holtmann said key contributors, such as senior striker Kyle Young and graduate striker Seth Towns, have not been able to train consistently throughout the season in order to be in good shape. health.

Junior Redshirt forward Judge Sueing has joined the fray as he missed practices due to a procedure, but Holtmann said he was set to return to the fight on Wednesday.

However, a winning streak at Indianapolis could force the Buckeyes to play four games in four days, a task Holtmann said he was curious to see if his team could resist.

Obviously we’re taking it one game at a time, but I’m interested to see what that would look like for us, said Holtmann.

Despite the pending challenges and the recent run of disappointing results, Holtmann said the move to the playoffs caused a mix of emotions.

I think the tournament weather creates a lot of excitement. I think they’re anxious, obviously, to have that taken away from them last year, Holtmann said. I just think that in general they are excited and they are aware of what is going on here.

The Buckeyes-Golden Gophers game is scheduled to switch Thursday at 2 p.m. on BTN.