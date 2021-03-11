Kamloops-Thompson School Board reviewing dress code policy | Radio NL

School District 73 is reviewing its dress code policy and hopes to have something available for comment in the coming months.

The issue was raised at the board meeting held on Monday March 8.

Board chair Rhonda Kershaw said she has been talking about the dress code in the background for many months, after being featured by student voice groups last year, saying it must be update. “Three months ago, senior executives started working on the policy. He goes through his review and the legal review and things like that. So once this policy is complete, hopefully here in a month or two, we’ll send it out to all of our stakeholders and get their feedback. “

Kershaw expects a lot of commentary on the policy after the NorKam Secondary incident last month. Several dozen students from the school staged a walkout in response to what had happened. (Photo)

Kershaw notes that any potential changes are unlikely to be implemented until the next school year. “We really want to do it right. We don’t want to do it quickly. We don’t just want to put something in place in response to an incident. Especially since this work was already in progress.

Superintendent Terry Sullivan briefly addressed the issue at Monday’s board meeting. “Once we have all of this information, we will draft a new dress code and administrative procedure based on the feedback we have received from all of our stakeholder groups. Once this is done, we will of course write a new school district administrative procedure on dress codes. And once that’s done, every school will need to have a dress code policy or procedure that conforms to the new school district administrative procedure. “

“We will take the time necessary to complete this and ensure that all of our stakeholder groups have an opportunity… as well as for board feedback before we finalize it and send it to schools.