Janesville Craig, Fashion Empire Building Graduate | Local News

If you make it social media, Griffin Mark, 18, has done a lot.
The budding entrepreneur has used TikTok and Instagram to launch a fashion line called Off the Mark Made in Failure and to set trends to influence culture and standards.
I learned how people react to things and how their minds change over time with new ideas. Gen Z is open-minded, he said, referring to the generation born between the mid to late 1990s and early 2010s.
Mark used his extra time at home during the pandemic to look after his future.
The son of funeral home owners Brian Mark, Brian and Diane Mark, he graduated from Janesville Craig High School and soon traveled to Los Angeles to begin modeling and promoting his fashion line. Her spring collection includes shoes, hoodies, pants, sunglasses and socks with a pop culture theme.
It’s good to be alone sometimes and it’s great to do a lot of work, said Mark. Fashion is my passion for the creative things that make people happy.
Mark has always loved fashion and entrepreneurship. At age 12, he started an online business that resold Louis Vuitton shoes and other high-end vintage clothing that Mark got for bargains.
I made a good amount of money. I did it from 12 to 16 years old and had good sales, said Mark.
Soon Mark was designing his own clothes, but needed to promote his brand and gain industry contacts. He started using TikTok and Instagram, mostly under the pseudonyms #griffinspreminum and #shoutoutyahweh, along with other accounts to create a follow. It has gathered over 1.5 million subscribers across its various social media platforms.
Social media is the easiest way to build a business and a personal brand, he said. You’re not doing it right if you’re not doing social media marketing.
His TikTok videos are what he calls fashion comedy.
I’m going to make a video around my outfit. In another video, I’m going to make a joke about it, he said.
He also started trends on TikTok.
I started political rap. I would use a rap song and act like I’m a politician, he said.
Mark said he started a trend over the summer, called Fem Boy Fridays, in which he wore a skirt in an attempt to open people’s minds to fashion and challenge toxic masculinity.
He said quick and random videos are often the most popular. A video of him in an outfit or looking at himself in a mirror can unexpectedly get 2 million views.
Mark slowly developed his fashion sense, which he describes as unisex with a punk rock feel. His videos sometimes show him in a skirt or pearls.
There shouldn’t be any barriers between gender and fashion, he said.
Mark creates his own pieces and he found manufacturers in Los Angeles and China to help him on the production side.
I design everything in Photoshop, create 3D models and send them to them, he said.
During his many hours online, Mark began to make friends in the fashion industry and with young entrepreneurs. Recently, he traveled to the Denver area to visit three friends he met through social media who are starting their own businesses.
Mark said he plans to build his brand and model for a year. After that go to college for entrepreneurship or marketing.
One day he plans to be a part of New York Fashion Week and design furniture and even homes.
Maintaining her online presence with new surprises is one of her many priorities.
Social media is the best way to grow as a person.
