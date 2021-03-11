Katie Holmes proves spring is in the air in floral dress as she has coffee in NYC

Katie Holmes proves spring is in the air in a floral bohemian dress as she has coffee in NYC
A new season is fast approaching.
And Katie Holmes was set to usher in spring as she wore a floral dress as she traveled to New York City on Wednesday afternoon.
The 42-year-old actress looked chic in the bohemian-inspired dress that fell to her ankles as she had coffee in Manhattan.
Katie’s pretty dress featured a delicate gray and red floral print with a cutout below her bust and gorgeous flowing sleeves.
Fabric draped just below her knees and she paired her cute dress with classic white Keds.
She kept her accessories to a minimum except for a brown leather bag strapped over her shoulder and a simple necklace.
The Dawson’s Creek star tied her brown braids into a messy bun and wore a black mask to protect himself and others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katie was spotted carrying two cups of coffee as she pounded the sidewalk through city streets, likely one for her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.
She went public with her relationship with the restaurateur in late summer, with relationship rumors that he was still engaged to designer Rachel Emmons at the time.
She started dating Tom Cruise in 2005, and the couple got engaged seven weeks after their relationship began.
Less than a year after the birth of their daughter Suri, the couple married in a Scientologist wedding at Castello Orsini-Odescalchi in Bracciano in November 2006.
Katie made the most of her time at home amid various lockdowns and quarantines by practicing a few of her favorite hobbies including painting and photography.
